CMHA Releases 2024 Hardscape Production Report

Key Findings

Overall Market Decline: Both the Segmental Concrete Pavement and Segmental Retaining Wall (SRW) markets experienced production declines in 2023, with concrete pavement products dropping 9.9% and SRW products falling by 6.1% compared to record-high production in 2022.

Growth in Specific Segments: Permeable Interlocking Concrete Pavers (PICP) saw growth in 2023, with average production increasing by 5.8%. Additionally, Engineered SRW units experienced slight growth, with both average and median production seeing small increases, indicating smaller producers saw more significant increases.

Concrete Slab Units Decline: Concrete slab units saw a 9.5% drop in average production.

Smaller Producers More Affected: Across both Segmental Concrete Pavement and SRW products, median production declines were sharper than average, suggesting that smaller and mid-sized manufacturers faced greater challenges than larger producers.

Moderate Optimism for Future Production: 47% of survey respondents expected production to increase in 2024, with optimism rising further for 2025, where 51.1% expect growth and only 10.6% expecting declines.

Key Industry Trends: Future production is expected to be influenced by demand for smooth textures and linear products, labor shortages, economic pressures, and a growing focus on sustainability through products like permeable pavers and engineered SRWs.





Copies of this year’s Hardscape Production Report are provided free to this year’s survey participants and available for purchase on the CMHA website with a substantial discount for CMHA members. Click here for the Executive Summary