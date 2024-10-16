Contact Us

Corteva Offers Protection Against Spotted Lanternfly

Corteva Agriscience introduces Challenger® insecticide for controlling nuisance and damaging invasive pests such as spotted lanternfly.

Corteva Agriscience has introduced Challenger® insecticide, a highly effective biological solution for controlling nuisance and damaging invasive pests such as spotted lanternfly, whitefly, mealybug, and others in turf and ornamental applications.

Challenger is the first biological product introduced for the Corteva Turf & Ornamental portfolio. As a naturally derived spray product approved for use in organic production, Challenger® insecticide offers arborists and turf professionals an additional mode of action to help in the fight against spotted lanternfly (SLF) and other invasive pests, and serves as a valuable rotational partner for integrated pest management programs.

“Spotted lanternfly currently costs producers in affected areas tens of millions of dollars in damage annually,” says Jay Young, Portfolio Lead, Corteva Agriscience. “With Challenger insecticide, we’re able to offer a product that’s effective against spotted lanternfly and other sap-sucking pests and is approved by the Organic Materials Review Institute (OMRI) for use in organic crops and environments. We see Challenger insecticide becoming the preferred treatment for spotted lanternfly, as well as a reliable treatment for damaging pests in a variety of sensitive environments and crops.” 

Powerful activity against spotted lanternfly egg masses
First identified in North America almost 10 years ago, SLF has taken root in at least 17 states, primarily in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic.

“Feeding by spotted lanternfly stresses the host plant,” Young says, “and can contribute to overall weakening of the plant. Plus, like many other sap-sucking pests, spotted lanternfly leaves a sticky honeydew-like residue behind, creating suitable conditions for sooty mold and other diseases.”

Spring applications of Challenger ® insecticide have been proven in USDA-APHIS1 research to offer up to 83% control of treated SLF egg masses; studies have also shown treatments with Challenger ® insecticide can provide up to a 7x increase in the number of “no-hatch” SLF egg masses, and can reduce overall hatch rates by 4x-5x.

Valuable rotation partner
In addition, the unique formulation of Challenger ® insecticide means a reduced risk of resistance development, making it a valuable part of an integrated insect-control rotation.

“When it comes to spotted lanternfly and other damaging insects, arborists and turf professionals need options,” Young says. “With its proven efficacy and favorable environmental profile, Challenger insecticide adds that powerful, easy-to-use pest control option to the toolbox.”

