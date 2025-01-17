Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Association Headlines

Council Releases New Safety Guide For Propane Commercial Mowers

The Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) has released a new safety guide for propane commercial mowers. Key topics include: fuel supply, types of cylinders, storing and changing cylinders, and training requirements.

PropaneThe Propane Education & Research Council (PERC) has released a new safety guide, “Propane Safety for Commercial Mowers” ahead of key training months. Businesses that have commercial mowers are encouraged to review key safety measures with all operators.

“The winter months are a great time to refresh crews on how to safely operate and handle a propane commercial mower,” comments Mike Newland, PERC’s director of agriculture business development. “Slower winter months are also an ideal time to evaluate your fleet and business goals and make equipment purchases. Propane mowers are a proven clean energy option that boosts bottom lines without sacrificing performance.”

Propane is consistently less expensive at the pump, helping business submit more competitive bids with potential customers. According to PERC, due to the ease of switching out empty fuel cylinders, propane-powered landscaping equipment can operate more continuously than gasoline-fueled or electric-powered landscape equipment, which require more time to refuel/recharge.

PERC’s full safety guide is downloadable at Propane.com/mowersafety. Just a few, brief highlights (which don’t represent the comprehensive guide and should not be read alone) include:

  • Fuel supply. There are two ways to supply fuel for commercial mowing: cylinder exchange and on-site fueling. Cylinder exchange consists of the fuel supplier’s inspecting and filling the cylinders and delivering them to your location. Equipment operators then disconnect the empty cylinder, connect the new full cylinder, check for leaks, and get back to work. If you prefer to fill your own cylinders, on-site refilling options require more work and more training. Cylinders transported over the road are subject to DOT requirements and must be filled by weight.
  • Cylinder Types. Commercial mowers use one of two types of cylinders: one that provides vapor and one that provides liquid. It is vital to know which cylinder applies to your mower. While the connection for each of these cylinders may look the same, they are very different.
  • Storing cylinders. The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) code has specific requirements on where, how, and how much propane can be stored in cylinders within and outside buildings. For instance, cylinders stored horizontally in cages must have the locating pin hole facing down so that the relief valve points up at the 12 o’clock position; in this way, the relief valve always communicates with the vapor space of the cylinder.
  • Changing cylinders. Make sure the replacement tank valve is turned off when installing. If the hose coupler is screwed on with an open tank valve, it could spray propane. In addition, make sure the O-ring or gasket from the empty tank did not pull out. This could jam the check valve and prevent the mower from starting. Find six more steps for changing cylinders in the full guide.
  • Training requirements. The PERC program “Dispensing Propane Safely” can provide the training for dispensing operations.

“When a business uses propane for their fleet, a dedicated propane supplier can help with any training or compliance needs,” said Newland. “That level of tailored service isn’t found at a pump or a utility provider.”

For related information, see:

Propane Reduces Emissions Through Recharging Infrastructure

Free Course On “Propane Heaters For Pools & Spas

The “Hot” Outdoor Trend: Firepits & Fireplaces

Association Headlines, Business Management, Featured, Industry News, Maintenance, Resources, The Latest

Changing Propane Cylinders, Dispensing Propane Safely, Mike Newland, mower safety, PERC, propane commercial mowers, propane cylinders, Propane Education & Research Council (PERC), propane mower safety, propane mowers, Propane Safety for Commercial Mowers, Safety Training, Safety Training for Landscape Employees, Storing Propane Cylinders, Turf magazine

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Judith Guido Offers Online Workshop For Landscape Company Growth

Next

Timberline’s Holiday Lighting Service Pays In More Ways Than One

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly