Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Business Management » Business Trends

Crary Bear Cat Lands BuyBoard® Purchasing Contract

Crary Bear Cat, a manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, will be listed with a leading government purchasing catalog.

Crary Bear Cat, a leading manufacturer of commercial grade outdoor power equipment, has landed a national purchasing contract from Texas-based BuyBoard of the Local Government Purchasing Cooperative.

BuyBoard is an online catalog available free to any registered municipalities, including government organizations and school districts. BuyBoard strategically reviews vendors through a competitive process so members know they are getting quality products from reputable companies.

The current BuyBoard platform has been helping connect customers and vendors since 1998. With member-only access to exclusive pricing options, organizations can save resources and time that would have been spent on Request for Proposals.

Crary Bear Cat will be listed on BuyBoard as a vendor for Outdoor Power Equipment, including wood chippers, shredders, vacuum shredders, wheeled vacuums, and stump grinders.

“We’re proud to offer our lineup of outdoor power equipment with BuyBoard,” said Hannah Tanata, Crary Bear Cat’s business unit director. “This is a strategic partnership that will offer our customers the best value possible.”

To learn more and to see the entire Crary Bear Cat product lineup, visit www.bearcatproducts.com.

About the Texas Purchasing Cooperative

The BuyBoard Cooperative is administered by the Texas Association of School Boards (TASB), which was formed in 1949. It was created to support and serve public schools, municipalities, county government, and all types of local government agencies and nonprofits. The goal is to provide members with competitive pricing, a trusted and transparent procurement process, and reduced administrative costs and superior service.

For more Crary news, read:

Crary Bear Cat Announces Forage Chipper: FC400

 

Business Trends, Featured, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Products, Resources, The Latest

BuyBoard, Crary Bear Cat, Hannah Tanata, Local Government Purchasing Cooperative, outdoor power equipment, Texas

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Bobcat Cultivates Community With $250K Grant To Parks

Next

SiteOne Partners With AOS For Robotic Mower Expansion

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly