Creating Charging Infrastructure For OPE

By Dan Mabe

From the April 2023 Issue

As a long-time advocate of battery-powered landscape equipment, The American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA) has spent years fielding questions from business owners considering electric operations. How much more expensive is the equipment? Is it safe? Where and how do we charge all the batteries? First, business owners must understand that converting from gas to electric does not mean simply replacing gas tools with electric tools. You are replacing your gas tools with an electric system that includes a tool, battery, and charger. With electric, you need all three to function. One breakdown in the system renders it useless.

Battery Basics

Today’s lithium batteries will have a Battery Management System, or BMS (see “Charging Electric OPE Safely” sidebar below), and smart chargers which will charge batteries, balance the cells, and automatically shut off when fully charged. There is no need to “babysit” the charger and battery. This means lithium batteries can be “opportunity charged” throughout the day when in transit or on clients’ properties potentially. (Always ask clients ahead of time for permission to do supplemental charging.)

The idea is to just plug the battery into a 120V electrical circuit and let the magic happen. And in some cases, this can hold true. For instance, homeowners who purchased a set of lithium powered garden tools will likely have two or three batteries ranging from 185 watt hours (Wh¹) up to 500 Wh, and chargers that typically pull around 2 to 6 amps from the 120V electrical circuit.

If you are a commercial landscaper or grounds department, however, you may need to charge 10 to 30 smaller “onboard” batteries. These are the ones that slide directly on the tool or “backpack” batteries and have what AGZA calls “umbilical cords” between the battery and the tool. Onboard batteries for commercial equipment will usually range from 250 Wh to 600 Wh. Backpack batteries range from 700 Wh to 1600 Wh.

All onboard batteries will require their own charger, which typically pull 6 to 8 amps each. If a large electric mower is purchased, you will be charging high-capacity batteries up to 25 kWh. While some of the large electric mower platforms (which can pull 35 to 50 amps out of the wall) can charge off of 120V outlets, 240V outlets will provide faster charging.

Managing All Those Batteries

If you’re planning on changing out a large portion of your fleet to electric, you will probably be managing 10 to 15 batteries and chargers to start with. All chargers should be plugged into their own “dedicated” circuits which connect to at least a 20 amp breaker.

Believe me when I say: you need to understand your charging capacity prior to purchasing anything. All of the credible manufacturers make inherently safe chargers for their batteries. It’s not the fault of the manufacturer if people use homeowner rated extension cords and cheap power strips to set up their charging infrastructure.