Curtis Industries, LLC, the market-leading manufacturer of cab enclosures, accessories, and attachments for tractors, utility vehicles, golf carts, and zero-turn mowers, recently announced its latest cab innovation: an air conditioning unit for the Kubota RTV-X Crew, X1140, & X1130 vehicle cabs.
Curtis has been a leading innovator of true air conditioning for utility vehicles, tractors, and golf carts for years. With the product expansion to include air conditioning for the Kubota RTV-X Crew, X1140, & X1130 vehicle cabs, ultimate operator comfort with protection from the sun, heat, rain, dust, and insects is offered to all users.
Key features of the new unit include:
- All-aluminum low-profile rooftop design
- A completely assembled rooftop, complete with pre-connected hoses and wiring
- Overhead controls for blower and thermostat
In addition to the unit itself, the new overhead console includes:
- 10 multi-directional adjustable vents
- 3-speed blower control
- Adjustable electronic thermostat
- 3 Easily replaceable air filters
- Blend door provides fresh air, recirculated air, or a mix
“Curtis customers & dealers have been asking about air conditioning on the RTV X-Crew for some time,” said John Davis, Vice President of Sales for Curtis Cabs. “We are excited to bring this highly desired option to market to answer our customers’ needs!”