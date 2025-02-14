Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Newsletters
Have a nice weekend!
Home » In The News » Featured

Curtis Industries Releases Air Conditioning Units for Kubota Vehicle Cabs

Curtis Industries has launched an air conditioning unit for the Kubota RTV-X Crew, X1140, & X1130 vehicle cabs.

KUBOTA_RTV_X1140_27

Curtis Industries, LLC, the market-leading manufacturer of cab enclosures, accessories, and attachments for tractors, utility vehicles, golf carts, and zero-turn mowers, recently announced its latest cab innovation: an air conditioning unit for the Kubota RTV-X Crew, X1140, & X1130 vehicle cabs.

Curtis has been a leading innovator of true air conditioning for utility vehicles, tractors, and golf carts for years. With the product expansion to include air conditioning for the Kubota RTV-X Crew, X1140, & X1130 vehicle cabs, ultimate operator comfort with protection from the sun, heat, rain, dust, and insects is offered to all users.

Key features of the new unit include:

  • All-aluminum low-profile rooftop design
  • A completely assembled rooftop, complete with pre-connected hoses and wiring
  • Overhead controls for blower and thermostat

In addition to the unit itself, the new overhead console includes:

  • 10 multi-directional adjustable vents
  • 3-speed blower control
  • Adjustable electronic thermostat
  • 3 Easily replaceable air filters
  • Blend door provides fresh air, recirculated air, or a mix

“Curtis customers & dealers have been asking about air conditioning on the RTV X-Crew for some time,” said John Davis, Vice President of Sales for Curtis Cabs. “We are excited to bring this highly desired option to market to answer our customers’ needs!”

Click here for more products & equipment.

Featured, Loaders, Excavators & Tractors, Mowers & Turf Care, Products, Products and Equipment

Cab Enclosures, Curtis Industries, golf carts, Kubota, RTV-X Crew, tractors, turf, Turf magazine, utility vehicles, Vehicle Cabs, X1130, X1140, Zero-Turn Mowers

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Yanmar TL65RS

Yanmar Launches TL65RS Compact Track Loader

Yanmar Compact Equipment has launched the midsize TL65RS as part of its new line of compact track loaders.

Previous

Turf Quiz Of The Week: Digging Into Mycorrhizae

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummlyMastodon