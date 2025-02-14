Curtis Industries, LLC, the market-leading manufacturer of cab enclosures, accessories, and attachments for tractors, utility vehicles, golf carts, and zero-turn mowers, recently announced its latest cab innovation: an air conditioning unit for the Kubota RTV-X Crew, X1140, & X1130 vehicle cabs.

Curtis has been a leading innovator of true air conditioning for utility vehicles, tractors, and golf carts for years. With the product expansion to include air conditioning for the Kubota RTV-X Crew, X1140, & X1130 vehicle cabs, ultimate operator comfort with protection from the sun, heat, rain, dust, and insects is offered to all users.

Key features of the new unit include:

All-aluminum low-profile rooftop design

A completely assembled rooftop, complete with pre-connected hoses and wiring

Overhead controls for blower and thermostat

In addition to the unit itself, the new overhead console includes:

10 multi-directional adjustable vents

3-speed blower control

Adjustable electronic thermostat

3 Easily replaceable air filters

Blend door provides fresh air, recirculated air, or a mix

“Curtis customers & dealers have been asking about air conditioning on the RTV X-Crew for some time,” said John Davis, Vice President of Sales for Curtis Cabs. “We are excited to bring this highly desired option to market to answer our customers’ needs!”