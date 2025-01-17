Contact Us

Daedong-USA Inc. Adds New Executive Leadership To KIOTI Tractor Division

Daedong-USA Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Daedong Corporation, welcomes additional leadership to its North American machinery brand, KIOTI Tractor. The company introduces Chiwhan Yoon as executive vice president and deputy CEO. With the appointment of Yoon, the equipment manufacturer is setting the stage for its long-term growth and company vision.

Daedong Leadership
Chiwhan Yoon, executive vice president and deputy CEO of KIOTI Tractor.

“The equipment sector continues to rapidly evolve, and as we look to the future, we have aligned our vision to ensure Daedong and KIOTI Tractor are leading the industry. The organizational changes reflect this shift in strategy and our commitment to long-term growth,” said Peter Dong-Kyun Kim, president and CEO of Daedong-USA Inc. KIOTI Tractor Division. “Chiwhan will be integral in bringing this vision to life, and we are excited to have his expertise helping guide the future of KIOTI Tractor.”

Yoon boasts more than 28 years of international success across a range of industries, including automotive, financial services, and consulting. He held roles at notable international companies, including Hyundai Motor Group, Kearney, PwC Consulting, and LG Uplus Corp. As executive vice president and deputy CEO, Chiwhan Yoon is responsible for strategic planning, operational oversight, business growth, product & parts service support, captive finance development, and profitability.

The addition of Chiwhan Yoon is part of KIOTI and Daedong’s strategic vision to move from a farm machinery manufacturer to a total solution provider, offering customers a comprehensive range of products, platforms, services, and captive finance support.

Working in alignment with Daedong, KIOTI plans to continue to broaden its product lineup. In October, KIOTI launched its HX Series, adding a new engine platform and higher horsepower tractor to its lineup.

For previous Turf Magazine coverage of KIOTI Tractor in our Green Industry round-up, click here.

