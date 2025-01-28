Dauer Manufacturing has named the manufacturer sales agency, Florida Landscape Lighting, as its representative across Dauer’s core LED landscape lighting line and soon-to-be-announced commercial lighting and permanent architectural lighting divisions. The new appointment by Dauer aligns two independently owned companies in serving lighting trade channels, including the landscape wholesale green industry, lighting showrooms, electrical distribution, builders, contractors, and designers. Led by entrepreneur and lighting executive Joel Podolsky, Florida Landscape Lighting will represent Dauer companies across the Florida market.

“Florida Landscape Lighting is an optimal manufacturer’s representative for us offering the agility to further move our strong and always refreshed inventory levels and new product launches,” says Craig Klomparens, President of Dauer Manufacturing. “They will be instrumental as we continue to broaden our lighting solutions while aligning with Dauer’s high-level customer service reputation.” Adds Tom Rowe, Dauer’s national sales director, “I spent time alongside Joel at Kichler, and we align on the vision to offer profitable and effective lighting solutions across large to small business distributor networks. His hands-on, entrepreneurial approach, from concept to execution and everything in between, extends Dauer’s authenticity to new and existing customers ensuring a win on all levels.”

Podolsky began his lighting career in 2014 in the flourishing South Florida landscape lighting market where he built an extensive wholesale distribution network and a strong, diverse contractor base. In 2019, he founded Florida Landscape Lighting representing lighting manufacturers across Florida and international markets. The agency provides initial layout design to completed lighting system installations, sourcing custom lighting solutions from premier manufacturers like Dauer for small to large-scale lighting projects.

“Dauer Manufacturing offers advanced lighting solutions known for their aesthetic appeal, versatile applications, and durability, all while offering a superior pricing structure,” states Podolsky, founder and principal of Florida Landscape Lighting. “Our Florida-based team comprises associates strategically positioned across diverse geographies providing comprehensive coverage. I look forward to our collaboration in reaching untapped sales and service opportunities with advanced solutions that deliver profitable results on time and under budget.”

Prized for their elegant designs and highly efficient light output, Dauer offers access to one of the largest offerings of LED lighting products in the industry, continuously delivering on durability, versatility, and innovation. All fixtures are rigorously tested for extreme heat, water intrusion, and other weather conditions and elements, earning UL and ETL certifications, among other industry accreditations.