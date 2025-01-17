David Caldwell, formerly Takeuchi‘s national product manager, has transitioned to become the manufacturer’s new Southeast regional product manager.

In his new role, Caldwell will be responsible for all dealer and national rental account support activity within a multi-state area spanning Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Mississippi. Caldwell will support dealer sales teams and their customers to demonstrate, promote, and support the Takeuchi compact equipment product line. He will also work cross-functionally to complete new product roadmaps. He will also discover new opportunities within the construction equipment market segment throughout the Southeast.

“David has been a driving force behind the success of our products here in the United States for more than a decade,” said John Vranches, division sales manager for Takeuchi-US. “He knows our machines inside and out. He’s a consummate professional who can speak to what makes Takeuchi equipment unique in this industry. I can’t think of a better person to take on the challenges of our Southeast regional product manager role, and I know our customers in that area will benefit from David’s high level of expertise.”

Caldwell has been with Takeuchi-US since August 2010. He started his career as the company’s product and training manager specializing in compact excavators. Caldwell has served as the company’s national product manager since 2021. He will remain in that position until his transition to Southeast regional product manager. His experience in the compact equipment industry spans back more than two decades. His roles ranged from marketing analyst to product specialist to product manager.

“I’m excited to move into this new chapter of my career with Takeuchi,” said Caldwell. “While I’ve enjoyed my work at our U.S. headquarters in Pendergrass, GA, I’m looking forward to having more opportunities to interface with our dealers and their customers out in the field. Working with them and finding out how Takeuchi can serve them better has always been my passion, and that will be an integral part of this new role.”

