Desert Decadence In An Arizona Landscape Design

While being one of the most visually stunning locations in the country, the Southern Arizona Sonoran Desert nevertheless has a number of uniquely challenging elements when it comes to creating breathtaking landscapes full of lush color. There are long hours of Summer sun exposure, scorching temperatures, and of course, the necessity of preserving water resources. However, there are many ways to achieve providing clients with magical and resort-like landscapes that are low-maintenance and water-conservative.

While the Phoenix Valley does not have the legal residential water restrictions some states face, water conservation is obviously still a priority in the desert. Three key elements that address water-conservation challenges in Southern Arizona climates — while still working to provide incredible landscape installations — are lush-feeling and vibrant synthetic turf options, appropriate plant material selection and placement, and efficient irrigation systems.

Case Study: Beauty In The Boulders

All three of these elements were an integral part of a recent Desert Foothills Landscape installation project in the Boulders Resort Community of Scottsdale, AZ. For this newly-constructed home on a lot overlooking a large, community pond, the homeowners were looking for a low-maintenance but awe-inspiring outdoor environment that would maximize the attributes of the property size and location. This required, as do most of our Sonoran Desert landscape designs, being very conscious of water usage while also infusing as much color and variation in texture and shape to create a breathtaking piece of environmental art.

The homeowners also wanted an outdoor environment that they could enjoy year-round, not just for themselves but for visiting children, grandchildren, and guests. As such, two priorities for the backyard were a pool and putting green.

With the beautiful pond just beyond the property line, the pool was designed to integrate seamlessly between the home and the water view. To maximize this view, but also work within the slightly limited dimensions of the backyard area, the pool was designed with a negative edge and Baja shelf (see photo above). These elements allow pool-users to enjoy the relaxing and cooling Baja shelf, while also embracing expansive views unhindered by a traditional pool wall.

Using the most efficient pool equipment and newest technology minimizes the pool water usage as much as possible.

The putting green and surrounding grass area consumed a large part of the backyard. Synthetic grass was used and created the foundation of a lush looking landscape. Today, synthetics are rapidly replacing natural sod grass in Southern Arizona due to its perennial green color with zero water usage required. Synthetic turf was also installed around the pool area, accented by stepping stones, to integrate with the stonework of the home design.

Arid All-Stars

In planning the design, our next step was to accent the main features with tree, cacti, and plant material that can thrive in the Arizona sun while minimizing water usage. We use flowering accent plants to provide pops of color among the soothing hues of green, blue, and yellow desert cacti specimens. This fills the landscape with a variety of color, texture, and shape that many Arizona transplants don’t realize can exist in this climate!

Good options for plants that provide color and a feel of natural abundance include: Hercules aloes, euphorbia royleanas, salvias, and a variety of palms, such as Mediterranean Palms. However, since these plants are not as sun- and drought-tolerant as native cacti, it’s key to place them in the appropriate locations. Areas that receive shade at least part of the day, such as under a covered patio or below shade-providing trees, are ideal.

Some of our favorite Sonoran Desert species that provide the perfect ratio of maximum visual impact and minimal water consumption include: organ pipe cacti, agaves, and golden barrels. On this project, stunning, mature organ pipe specimens play the starring role in vignettes at both the front motor courtyard and backyard. A variety of agaves, like Queen Victoria, Moon Glow, Sharkskin, and Blue Agaves, provide a range of sizes, textures, and colors throughout our landscape designs. Striking golden barrel cacti are vibrantly yellow, while again requiring low-water usage to thrive in this environment.

While we are fortunate to have such beautiful native plants for xeriscaping, one of the challenges we commonly face is integrating these Sonoran Desert plants into designs for the many Arizona transplants from other parts of the country. Many of these clients have only experienced green, leafy, landscape plantings and desire that same look for their Southern Arizona homes.

In addition to introducing clients to the frequently unknown array of our Sonoran Desert plantings, we also infuse landscape interest in other ways. Incorporating artistic pots; color-nuanced gravel; as well as stunning stone, travertine, and paver selections provides additional color and beauty without increasing water needs. For this project, colorful pots at the garage area, front entry, and the back covered patio provided eye-catching enhancements.

Irrigation Tips

While not a visually-exciting part of the landscape design, the irrigation system is at the core of installing a landscape that will flourish and endure for years. In Southern Arizona, irrigation systems should be designed using spaghetti lines and small drip emitters of varying sizes that are appropriately selected to provide each plant the correct amount of water. For lowest maintenance, the system is connected to a timer set for the appropriate season and plant material. The broad rule in Southern Arizona is that watering periods for Summer season (roughly May through October) should be double that of the Winter season.

It is key to have proper watering schedules. Trees should deep-soak for an extended time every three days so roots grow further down into the ground, creating maximum stability and strength. Conversely, trees that are watered more lightly and more frequently will develop more superficial ground level roots unable to support the tree in challenging weather conditions like high winds or monsoons. Flowering plants, on the other hand, require such daily, more topical watering.

Despite multiple challenges, designing and installing a stunning, functional landscape, while also being water and climate conscious, is an achievable goal—even in the extreme heat conditions of Southern Arizona.

Appropriate drip emitter placement is also very important. Many of the native desert cacti species installed in our designs do not require a drip emitter at all. In fact, they will not flourish if overwatered. And, if there are undulating landforms on the property, emitter heads should be placed in consideration of this on the side of higher elevation from the plant.

Of course, installing wireless irrigation monitoring systems is a fantastic tool in water management best practices. The monitoring systems can detect extensive or unusual water usage typically due to leaks or other issues not visible at the ground level. Otherwise, homeowners may not realize there is an underground leak until receiving a suddenly expensive water bill for needlessly wasted water.

Despite multiple challenges, designing and installing a stunning, functional landscape, while also being water and climate conscious, is an achievable goal—even in the extreme heat conditions of Southern Arizona. Using various tools and techniques, like advanced synthetic turf materials, knowledgeable plant selection and placement, and proper irrigation system installation, Desert Foothills meets and exceeds clients’ visions every day, while also acknowledging and conserving the finite water resources of today and the future.

Plocher is the Pool Division Manager and Landscape Installation Project Manager with Desert Foothills Landscape in Cave Creek, AZ. The company started as a father/ son team providing landscape maintenance services to North Scottsdale. Today, with a private nursery and showroom, in-house trucking and crane capabilities, as well as hardscape and pool divisions, Desert Foothills has a team of design-build professionals who specialize in custom high desert landscapes.

