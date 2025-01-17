DLF, a global seed company, has opened a new state-of-the-art seed enhancement and operations plant in Albany, OR. The new 141,000 square foot facility, which will allow DLF to consolidate its Oregon operations, features a seed enhancement line, a high-speed, fully automated blending line with palletizers, diverse packaging capabilities, 12 loading docks, and 65,000 square feet of storage space for finished goods and raw material.

To mark the opening, DLF recently held a ceremonial ribbon cutting — and an appreciation cookout for local seed growers. DLF’s group CEO, Soren Halbye, and EVP of North America, Neil Douglas, were on hand to cut the ribbon and personally thank DLF’s seed grower partners, along with everyone involved in the project.

“We’ll build our business from the Willamette Valley and make investments that keep the industry vibrant for years,” said Halbye. “This investment signifies DLF’s commitment to our grower partners and helps us deliver exceptional results for our customers.”

DLF’s beginnings in North America began in the late 1980’s. At the time, DLF operated one office in Oregon. Now the company’s footprint also includes eighteen processing centers and five research stations across Canada and the U.S.

“It is DLF’s goal to be the top seed supplier for forage and turf in North America, and this is an important step to support our future business growth,” added Halbye.

For more about DLF, read:

New American Dunes Golf Course Features DLF Seed