Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Featured

DLF, A Global Seed Company, Continues To Grow

DLF, a global seed company, has opened a new 141,000 square foot facility in Albany which will consolidate its Oregon operations.

DLF, a global seed company, has opened a new state-of-the-art seed enhancement and operations plant in Albany, OR. The new 141,000 square foot facility, which will allow DLF to consolidate its Oregon operations, features a seed enhancement line, a high-speed, fully automated blending line with palletizers, diverse packaging capabilities, 12 loading docks, and 65,000 square feet of storage space for finished goods and raw material.

CEO Soren Halbye and Executive VP of North America Neil Douglas cut the green ribbon and shared a huge cookout at the new Oregon facility.

To mark the opening, DLF recently held a ceremonial ribbon cutting — and an appreciation cookout for local seed growers. DLF’s group CEO, Soren Halbye, and EVP of North America, Neil Douglas, were on hand to cut the ribbon and personally thank DLF’s seed grower partners, along with everyone involved in the project.

“We’ll build our business from the Willamette Valley and make investments that keep the industry vibrant for years,” said Halbye. “This investment signifies DLF’s commitment to our grower partners and helps us deliver exceptional results for our customers.”

DLF’s beginnings in North America began in the late 1980’s. At the time, DLF operated one office in Oregon. Now the company’s footprint also includes eighteen processing centers and five research stations across Canada and the U.S.

“It is DLF’s goal to be the top seed supplier for forage and turf in North America, and this is an important step to support our future business growth,” added Halbye.

The facility includes 65,000 sq. ft. of storage space.

For more about DLF, read:

New American Dunes Golf Course Features DLF Seed

Featured, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, The Latest

Albany Oregon, DLF, Economic Growth Oregon, Neil Douglas, New DLF Facility, Oregon, Soren Halbye, Turf Seed, Turf Seed Suppliers, Willamette Valley

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

It’s World Soil Day! Here’s The Dirt

Next

Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid, Of What Lurks In Lawns & Forests

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly