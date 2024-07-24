DLF Announces 4Most Seed Enhancement

DLF is excited to present 4Most Seed Enhancement By DLF, a new seed enhancement solution developed with environmental sustainability in mind, created specifically for turf and forage applications.

DLF developed 4Most internally to give the company full control over R&D, product development, and continued efficacy testing. Every component was rigorously tested to ensure high-quality ingredients in optimal ratios. The 4Most formula integrates targeted, slow-release nitrogen with several different species of beneficial microorganisms specific to turf and forage, aimed at providing seedlings and their root systems with a long-term boost in nutrition. The recipe also features a biodegradable, starch-based super absorbent designed to help maintain moisture around the seed, and a calcium carbonate protective layer intended to improve soil contact and moisture retention.

4Most is formulated to support seedlings in developing deeper and more extensive root systems, to help the emerging plants with greater stability and durability while enabling them to access water and nutrients across more soil, and convert soil-bound nutrients into plant-available nutrients.

“Each stage in the plant’s development has a corresponding component within the formulation, so each area of the plant’s establishment is covered,” says Susanna Sieke, director of seed enhancements at DLF. “The active ingredients and targeted nutrition should empower seedlings to emerge and establish faster, resulting in more seedlings surviving and converting to healthy, mature plants.”

The 4Most seed enhancement formulation is intended to outperform raw seed pound-for-pound and may reduce the need for additional starter fertilizer or adjustments in seeding rates, aiming for better vertical growth and coverage with fewer seeds.

“Enhanced seed contains less seed than a bag of raw seed, but based on our research trials, outperforms raw seed because more seeds can survive and thrive,” explains Dr. Leah Brilman, director of product management at DLF. “We are focused on increasing the performance, vigor and value of each seed.”

4Most is manufactured at the company’s U.S. headquarters in Albany, OR, where construction was recently completed on a new 141,000 square foot production facility equipped with state-of-the-art technology for seed blending, enhancement, packaging, and palletizing.

“The new seed enhancement line uses proprietary technology developed by DLF that is intended to make 4Most look and function vastly different than what is available on the market today,” says Brian Jaasko, senior vice president for DLF wholesale and production in North America.

DLF will be introducing the technology to U.S. wholesale turf customers for its initial rollout and has already shipped its first batch of 4Most enhanced seed to a professional turf customer. The company plans to expand to all turf and forage markets in the U.S. and Canada in the future. In the meantime, 4Most seed samples are available upon request through a DLF Professional Turf Account Manager or via email to susanna.sieke@dlf.com .

For more on turfgrass, read:

New DLF Bentgrasses Approved By A-LIST

First Herbicide-Resistant Seeded Paspalum Turfgrass Now Available In Limited Quantities

TruNorth Landscaping Transforms Turf