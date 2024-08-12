DOI Announces Community-Led Local Park Projects Investment

The Department of the Interior announced $46.7 million in funding through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership (ORLP) program . The money will fund the redevelopment or creation of 10 local parks in Tucson, AZ; Porterville, CA; Des Moines, IA; Kansas City, MO; New Brunswick, NJ, Garner and Raleigh, NC; Cleveland, OH; and Houston, TX.
The announcement brings the total nationwide investment of ORLP grant funding in 2024 to nearly $127 million. The Department previously announced a $21.9 investment in March 2024 and $58.3 million in November 2023.
“Through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program, the Interior Department is investing millions of dollars for locally led projects that are creating new city parks and rehabilitating existing outdoor spaces, all driven by the needs and vision of local communities,” said Secretary Deb Haaland.
The announcement follows a nationwide tour by Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz. During the tour, Estenoz to heard directly from community members on their need for access to the outdoors, and to encourage state participation in the ORLP program.
Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Round 6c Selected Projects
Arizona
City of Tucson – $2,995,448
Jacobs Park Revitalization and Expansion
The Jacobs Park project addresses stormwater infrastructure, plants 310 new trees and improves recreation facilities. It redevelops the park to create a softball complex, new skate park, two additional soccer fields built to tournament standards, and futsal and pickleball courts. It also expands the dog park, eliminates a parking lot, and creates a family-use area with a playground, picnic and grill area and adds a new restroom and concessions building.
California
City of Porterville – $2,500,000
Sante Fe Sports Complex
The project constructs a new park on city-owned undeveloped land consisting of 585 native drought tolerant plants, futsal, pickleball and multi-sport courts, an amphitheater, gazebo, restroom, and solar lighting throughout.
Iowa
City of Des Moines – $5,291,000
Birdland Park and Marina Master Plan Improvements Phase 1
The existing 53-acre park is improved with a playground, splash pad, skating ribbon, water trail, open-air shelters with river overlooks and a new deck. It also adds a park building with restrooms, rental and concessions, improved parking, stormwater management controls, landscaping, fishing areas, a power boat ramp, a pier and dock, lighting, benches and bike racks.
Missouri
Kansas City – $4,250,000
Swope Park Improvements
This project substantially renovates and improves the northwest area of Swope Park. It targets approximately 215 of the park’s 1,805 total acres. Improvements include a neighborhood connection trail, 10,000 square-foot destination playground, renovations to five shelters, and a bandstand. The project also adds pedestrian and bicycle safety interventions along access roads.
New Jersey
New Brunswick – $2,041,770
Neilson Street Park Project
This project creates a 1.19-acre passive park incorporating a dog park, amphitheater seating, play areas, shade trees, seating, and sculptures.
North Carolina
Town of Garner – $8,500,000
Yeargan Park Development Phase 1
This project supports Phase 1 of the 64-acre Yeargan Park plan and provides stornwater retention facilities, four multi-use sports fields, a path connecting the park to historic downtown Garner, a play area, large picnic shelter, restrooms, paved parking, and utility work.
City of Raleigh – $8,679,930
Smoky Hollow Park Implementation
This project includes development of a natural and passive park, restoration of Pigeon House Branch, and first phase of the development of the Pigeon House Greenway Trail. Grant funding supports erosion control, stream restoration, and wetland construction. It also supports construction of stormwater features, retaining walls, stream crossings, park amenities, public plazas, walkways, site furnishings, public art, and landscaping including native meadows, woodlands, natural habitat and buffer plantings, ornamental landscape areas, and lawns.
Ohio
Cleveland Metroparks – $2,000,000
Forest Hill Park Restoration
The project repairs park infrastructure in 249-acre municipal park, Forest Hill Park. It repairs and replaces a baseball dugout and bleachers, adds a press box, scoreboard, lighting, and fencing.
City of Cleveland – $461,332
Clark Avenue Park Project
The project creates two distinctive park areas for an approximate quarter acre space. It provides a playground, swing set, splash pad, ornamental fencing, charging station, plaza with benches, game tables, and seat walls. The secondary park features a plaza with picnic tables and an open use playfield.
Texas
Houston Parks and Recreation Department – $10,000,000
MacGregor Park Improvement Project
The proposed project improves existing infrastructure, including a tennis center, adult baseball field, youth multipurpose field, concessions and restrooms, and an amphitheater, community plaza, and event lawn.
In August 2024, Acting Deputy Secretary Laura Daniel-Davis announced the distribution of $325 million from the LWCF Stateside Assistance Program to all 50 states, territories, and D.C. This was the largest annual distribution from the program since 1979.
