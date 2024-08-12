DOI Announces Community-Led Local Park Projects Investment

Nearly $47 million dollars in funding will improve equitable access to the outdoors in economically underserved communities

The announcement brings the total nationwide investment of ORLP grant funding in 2024 to nearly $127 million. The Department previously announced a $21.9 investment in March 2024 and $58.3 million in November 2023.

“Through the Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership program, the Interior Department is investing millions of dollars for locally led projects that are creating new city parks and rehabilitating existing outdoor spaces, all driven by the needs and vision of local communities,” said Secretary Deb Haaland.

The announcement follows a nationwide tour by Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz. During the tour, Estenoz to heard directly from community members on their need for access to the outdoors, and to encourage state participation in the ORLP program.

Outdoor Recreation Legacy Partnership Round 6c Selected Projects

Arizona

City of Tucson – $2,995,448

Jacobs Park Revitalization and Expansion

The Jacobs Park project addresses stormwater infrastructure, plants 310 new trees and improves recreation facilities. It redevelops the park to create a softball complex, new skate park, two additional soccer fields built to tournament standards, and futsal and pickleball courts. It also expands the dog park, eliminates a parking lot, and creates a family-use area with a playground, picnic and grill area and adds a new restroom and concessions building.

California

City of Porterville – $2,500,000

Sante Fe Sports Complex

The project constructs a new park on city-owned undeveloped land consisting of 585 native drought tolerant plants, futsal, pickleball and multi-sport courts, an amphitheater, gazebo, restroom, and solar lighting throughout.

Iowa

City of Des Moines – $5,291,000

Birdland Park and Marina Master Plan Improvements Phase 1

The existing 53-acre park is improved with a playground, splash pad, skating ribbon, water trail, open-air shelters with river overlooks and a new deck. It also adds a park building with restrooms, rental and concessions, improved parking, stormwater management controls, landscaping, fishing areas, a power boat ramp, a pier and dock, lighting, benches and bike racks.

Missouri

Kansas City – $4,250,000

Swope Park Improvements

This project substantially renovates and improves the northwest area of Swope Park. It targets approximately 215 of the park’s 1,805 total acres. Improvements include a neighborhood connection trail, 10,000 square-foot destination playground, renovations to five shelters, and a bandstand. The project also adds pedestrian and bicycle safety interventions along access roads.

New Jersey

New Brunswick – $2,041,770

Neilson Street Park Project

This project creates a 1.19-acre passive park incorporating a dog park, amphitheater seating, play areas, shade trees, seating, and sculptures.

North Carolina

Town of Garner – $8,500,000

Yeargan Park Development Phase 1

This project supports Phase 1 of the 64-acre Yeargan Park plan and provides stornwater retention facilities, four multi-use sports fields, a path connecting the park to historic downtown Garner, a play area, large picnic shelter, restrooms, paved parking, and utility work.

City of Raleigh – $8,679,930

Smoky Hollow Park Implementation

This project includes development of a natural and passive park, restoration of Pigeon House Branch, and first phase of the development of the Pigeon House Greenway Trail. Grant funding supports erosion control, stream restoration, and wetland construction. It also supports construction of stormwater features, retaining walls, stream crossings, park amenities, public plazas, walkways, site furnishings, public art, and landscaping including native meadows, woodlands, natural habitat and buffer plantings, ornamental landscape areas, and lawns.

Ohio

Cleveland Metroparks – $2,000,000

Forest Hill Park Restoration

The project repairs park infrastructure in 249-acre municipal park, Forest Hill Park. It repairs and replaces a baseball dugout and bleachers, adds a press box, scoreboard, lighting, and fencing.

City of Cleveland – $461,332

Clark Avenue Park Project

The project creates two distinctive park areas for an approximate quarter acre space. It provides a playground, swing set, splash pad, ornamental fencing, charging station, plaza with benches, game tables, and seat walls. The secondary park features a plaza with picnic tables and an open use playfield.

Texas

Houston Parks and Recreation Department – $10,000,000

MacGregor Park Improvement Project

The proposed project improves existing infrastructure, including a tennis center, adult baseball field, youth multipurpose field, concessions and restrooms, and an amphitheater, community plaza, and event lawn.

Land and Water COnservation Fund (LWCF) The ORLP program, was established in 2014 and is funded through the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF). It enables urban communities to create new outdoor recreation spaces, reinvigorate existing parks, and form connections between people and the outdoors in economically underserved communities.

In August 2024, Acting Deputy Secretary Laura Daniel-Davis announced the distribution of $325 million from the LWCF Stateside Assistance Program to all 50 states, territories, and D.C. This was the largest annual distribution from the program since 1979.

The program helps advance the Biden-Harris administration’s America the Beautiful initiative. The initiative is a locally led, voluntary conservation and restoration effort that aims to address nature and climate crises. It also targets the improvement of equitable access to the outdoors, and to strengthen the economy. Since its inception in 1965, the LWCF State and Local Assistance Program has funded more than 46,000 projects in every county in the US. In 2020, Congress permanently funded the LWCF at $900 million per year with wide bipartisan support through the Great American Outdoors Act. The LWCF supports increased public access to and protection for federal public lands and waters — including national parks, forests, wildlife refuges, and recreation areas. It also provides matching grants to state governments for the acquisition and development of public parks and other outdoor recreation sites.