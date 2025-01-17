Contact Us

Dramm To Unveil New Research Greenhouse

Dramm corporation has begun constructing a new 2,500-sq ft research and testing greenhouse at their Wisconsin HQ, to open this Fall.

Dramm’s new 2,500-sq ft greenhouse, seen in an artist’s rendering, will allow the Wisconsin company to expand its testing and research capabilities. It will open this Fall.

Construction has begun on a brand new research greenhouse at Dramm Corporation’s HQ in Manitowoc, WI. The addition to the company’s new factory and headquarters will allow for easier development and testing of new products and techniques.

The new 2,500-sq. ft. facility will feature several cropping systems, from fixed and movable benches to hydroponic systems. Additionally, various water sources will be used, from rainwater and pond water to recycled and municipal water. The greenhouse will also feature multiple water treatment systems for regular use and to test different methods and tools for best efficacy with different sources and water qualities.

Construction work has already begun — the greenhouse will open this Fall.

The company will also conduct trials of the Drammatic® Organic Fertilizer in the greenhouse. Another benefit will be growing plants for Dramm’s lobby “green wall” and flowers for Spring planting. The new research greenhouse will honor Kurt W. Dramm, who left a legacy of developing and testing high-quality products.

“We’ve wanted a research greenhouse for a long time,” says Heidi Dramm Becker. “It will enable us to trial fertilizer and test watering tools during the winter months and continuously try different air flow patterns for best results, test drippers, and various irrigation equipment and systems. The most exciting thing is that we can also grow some Spring flowers as a benefit! I just wish my father had lived to see it built to completion.”

The DeCloet Venlo-style greenhouse has a 22′ gutter height and a 42′ wide-span bay. The construction will eliminate posts in the middle of the structure. Biotherm in-floor hydronic heating will keep things warm during cold Wisconsin Winters. A Wadsworth Seed controller will manage the climate and allow remote access at any time of day.

The state-of-the-art facility will be completed in early Fall, allowing for the first crops and research work to begin this Winter.

