Earth Day Tips For Protecting Waterbodies

With Earth Day taking place this Saturday, April 22, it’s a good time to take a look at an often overlooked but crucial aspect of environmental preservation: Supporting local lakes, stormwater ponds, and wetlands. These waterbodies serve as vital habitats for plants and wildlife, provide essential stormwater management, and are a recreational resource for boating, swimming, fishing, and other outdoor water activities.

Improper management or neglect of these systems can lead to water quality imbalances that promote Harmful Algal Blooms (HABs). Cyanobacteria (often referred to as blue-green algae or toxic algae) are the primary culprits of HABs. Cyanobacteria are capable of producing toxins that may cause respiratory irritations, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Toxins can be deadly to fish, dogs, and other animals. Some evidence also suggests that toxin exposure may increase the risk of neurological diseases like Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s later in life.