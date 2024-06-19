ECHO Introduces The PB-5810 Gas-Powered Backpack Blower

ECHO Incorporated, a manufacturer of professional-grade outdoor power equipment, has launched the PB-5810. This is the second gas-powered backpack blower ECHO has released within the past year. With an MSRP of $429.99, the PB-5810 is offered with either a hip or tube-mounted throttle, allowing users to choose the option that best suits their preference. Designed for both commercial and homeowner use, this powerful blower excels at a variety of tasks, from light mowing cleanups to clearing wet, heavy leaves. The PB- 5810 is a top choice for those who prioritize power and ergonomic comfort.

Features of the PB-5810 backpack blower include:

59.7 cc professional-grade engine for outstanding performance and durability

44% reduction in starting effort results in less pulling force*

27 Newtons of blow force and 700 CFM for large area cleanups

A light weight of 21 lbs., allows for comfort for extended use

Pleated, automotive-style air filter provides superior air filtration for long engine life

Variable-speed throttle with cruise control offers operator convenience and power control

Heavy-duty padded backrest with shoulder straps for all-day comfort

Posi-loc pipes for a secure connection and maximum durability

Exclusive vented back pad provides cooling air that circulates around the user for comfort in hot weather

“As demand for outdoor power equipment continues to rise, ECHO remains committed to innovation, for all types of users and applications,” said Jason Wilk, ECHO senior product manager. “The PB-5810 is a high-performance addition to our lineup, offering dependability, comfort and power.”

The launch of the PB-5810 follows ECHO’s launch of the PB-7910 last November. The PB-7910 expanded ECHO’s commercial-grade lineup by providing the most powerful blower on the market under the $600 MSRP.

