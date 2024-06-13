ECHO Robotic Mowers Earn AGZA Field Tested Certification

The American Green Zone Alliance (AGZA) reports that ECHO Robotics has earned an AGZA Field Tested Certification (AFTC®) designation for their line of battery-powered robotic mowers and golf ball pickers. This Spring marks the culmination of three years of independent testing by AGZA.

AGZA had access to ECHO Robotics distributors, installers, and service operations to gather additional verified hours of use, independent of ECHO Robotics. Through Automated Outdoor Solutions (AOS), AGZA was able to closely monitor several installation projects which became case studies on the performance, reliability, and overall satisfaction of ECHO Robotics, primarily in golf course settings.

ECHO Robotics is part of ECHO Incorporated, a leader in professional-grade outdoor power equipment for more than 50 years. The Robotics division gained traction in the U.S. with its flagship products, the TM-2000 autonomous mower and RP-1200 autonomous range picker tailored specifically for the needs of large commercial property professionals. Over the years, the company has expanded its product line to include a range of GPS-RTK enabled models for precise navigation and increased efficiency and production.

ECHO Robotics joins a growing list of manufacturers whose products have received the AFTC designation. ECHO Robotics and AGZA have made a pledge to collaborate to create new AGZA Certified Green Zone properties or enhance existing Certified Green Zones to be quieter and more efficient. “AGZA hopes to work with ECHO Robotics in the future to substantiate national, even global impact reductions through our ELF (Environmental Landscape Footprint) software. We anticipate folks will see a sizeable return on their investment and profitability,” comments Dan Mabe, president of AGZA

He adds, “AGZA cannot stress enough that our value and credibility depend on our voice remaining independent. We test and vet tools from manufacturers who recognize the value of our field certification, then provide this information to professional crews in commercial, municipal, and academic settings. We insist on the most candid feedback from operators — both positive and negative. That’s our only guide in determining which brands and tools are truly viable to replace gas machines in large-scale electric operations.”

