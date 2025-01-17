Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » OPEI

EGO Outdoor Power Equipment Partners With The Chicago Bears

EGO Outdoor Power Equipment is the title partner of the 2024 Chicago Bears training camp taking place this summer.

EGO Outdoor Power Equipment is the proud title partner of 2024 Chicago Bears Training Camp. EGO and the Chicago Bears share a commitment toward execution, innovation, and excellence both on and off the field.

EGO Bears“EGO, the No. 1-rated brand in cordless outdoor power equipment, is excited to partner with the Chicago Bears, one of the most iconic brands in all professional sports,” said EGO senior director of brand and channel marketing Travis Campbell. “EGO’s partnership with the Chicago Bears is a natural fit, and we are thrilled to join forces with a franchise that embodies the same commitment to high performance and power that drives our brand. We are entering into this training camp with the same excitement that all Bears fans have for the season to come.”

As the Bears prepare for the 2024 season, fans are welcomed to Halas Hall for open practices. All open practice sessions are free of charge and accessible to Bears fans of all ages.

“Training camp presents a tremendous opportunity to deepen the established connection with our fans and bond with our team,” said Bears executive vice president of revenue and chief business officer Meka White Morris.

Prior to the start of practice, fans can enjoy a variety of entertainment options on the Halas Hall campus, including hands-on football activities and partner activations in and around the Walter Payton Center, food and beverage options from various local vendors and autograph sessions with prominent Bears alumni. Located on the campus of Halas Hall, fans attending training camp will have access to the Bears Pro Shop, a large-scale merchandise and apparel tent stocked with the latest Bears training camp merchandise and exclusive items.

Remaining 2024 Open Practice Dates

  • Tuesday, August 6
  • Wednesday, August 7
  • Tuesday, August 13
  • Wednesday, August 14
  • Thursday, August 15

For Turf Magazine‘s latest Get Equipped: Battery-Powered Equipment product spotlight featuring EGO’s LMX5300SP, click here.

Featured, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Resources, The Latest

2024 season, Bears, camp, Chicago, Chicago Bears, EGO, EGO Outdoor Power Equipment, field, Football, Halas Hall, Illinois, Meka White Morris, training camp, Travis Campbell, turf, Turf magazine, turfmagazine

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Want To Be Featured In “The Yardstick” Business Profile?

Next

Makita Releases Two New 18V LXT® Couple Shaft Power Head Kits

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly