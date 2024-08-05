EGO Outdoor Power Equipment is the proud title partner of 2024 Chicago Bears Training Camp. EGO and the Chicago Bears share a commitment toward execution, innovation, and excellence both on and off the field.

“EGO, the No. 1-rated brand in cordless outdoor power equipment, is excited to partner with the Chicago Bears, one of the most iconic brands in all professional sports,” said EGO senior director of brand and channel marketing Travis Campbell. “EGO’s partnership with the Chicago Bears is a natural fit, and we are thrilled to join forces with a franchise that embodies the same commitment to high performance and power that drives our brand. We are entering into this training camp with the same excitement that all Bears fans have for the season to come.”

As the Bears prepare for the 2024 season, fans are welcomed to Halas Hall for open practices. All open practice sessions are free of charge and accessible to Bears fans of all ages.

“Training camp presents a tremendous opportunity to deepen the established connection with our fans and bond with our team,” said Bears executive vice president of revenue and chief business officer Meka White Morris.

Prior to the start of practice, fans can enjoy a variety of entertainment options on the Halas Hall campus, including hands-on football activities and partner activations in and around the Walter Payton Center, food and beverage options from various local vendors and autograph sessions with prominent Bears alumni. Located on the campus of Halas Hall, fans attending training camp will have access to the Bears Pro Shop, a large-scale merchandise and apparel tent stocked with the latest Bears training camp merchandise and exclusive items.

Remaining 2024 Open Practice Dates

Tuesday, August 6

Wednesday, August 7

Tuesday, August 13

Wednesday, August 14

Thursday, August 15

For Turf Magazine‘s latest Get Equipped: Battery-Powered Equipment product spotlight featuring EGO’s LMX5300SP, click here.