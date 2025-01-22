Envu Earns EcoVadis Gold Rating for Sustainability Leadership

Envu has earned a prestigious EcoVadis Gold rating for its sustainability achievements in 2024. With a score of 78/100, Envu ranks among the top 5% of over 70,000 companies assessed globally by EcoVadis. The Gold rating recognizes the company’s commitment to integrating environmental, social, and governance (ESG) principles into its operations and value chain.

“This recognition underscores our dedication to being a trusted partner for our customers and stakeholders by doing our part to advance sustainability not only within our company, but also across our industry,” said Marine Sanouiller, head of ESG at Envu. “In collaboration with our customers and suppliers, we’re driving meaningful change at scale to create healthier environments for all.”

2024 Sustainability Milestones

The EcoVadis Gold rating highlights several notable accomplishments achieved by Envu in 2024, including:

Strengthened sustainable procurement: Implemented a systematic vetting process for suppliers and collaborated on custom improvement plans to elevate sustainability across the supply chain.

Global employee recognition: Achieved Great Place To Work Certification in the U.S., India and France, underscoring the Envu commitment to fostering a safe and inclusive workplace where employees can develop their careers.

Climate action leadership: Prepared a Science-Based Targets initiative (SBTi) to align its decarbonization goals with global climate objectives.

Support customer goals: Partnered with customers to advance their sustainability ambitions through nature-positive products and solutions.

UN Global Compact membership: Joined the United Nations Global Compact, committing to principles of ethics, sustainability, and social value creation throughout its operations and supply chain.

Being A Force With Nature

Envu is committed to balancing the needs of society with those of nature to ensure that both thrive. This is the basis of its mantra to “be a force with nature” and it is the driving force behind its sustainability efforts. From reducing the spread of invasive species to preserve biodiversity, to managing public health pests to protect our food supply and prevent the spread of diseases, Envu employees are dedicated to advancing healthy environments for everyone, everywhere.

“This Gold rating is a testament to the passion and purpose of our employees worldwide,” said Sanouiller. “While the Envu team is proud of what we’ve achieved, we know this is just the beginning of our journey toward a more sustainable future, and we are excited to continue building on this momentum in 2025 and beyond.”