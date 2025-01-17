Envu is reintroducing its Lawn Care Advisory Board, a group of influential lawn care operators from across the U.S. who will partner with Envu to create a stronger, better industry by providing expertise and critical feedback on important turf topics and products.

The Envu Lawn Care Advisory Board represents a cross-section of the lawn care industry with members from companies of different sizes, locations, and service offerings. This diverse group of board members meets and communicates with each other several times throughout a two-year term. They focus on emerging trends, developing new best practices, and discussing ways to strengthen the industry.

The seven members of the Lawn Care Advisory Board include:

Chris Angelo is the president and CEO of Stay Green in Santa Clarita, CA. He has a history of working in the facilities services industry with strong business development skills.

Brian Benedict is an area manager for Pacific Landscape Management in Hillsboro, OR. He has more than 40 years of industry experience and is the account manager for Nike headquarters.

Kevin Blanks is the founder and president of Superior Spray Service in Lakeland, FL. He has been part of the industry for more than 25 years. Blanks is also an expert in pest control, serving customers on a daily basis.

Ed Fleming is the owner and president of Lawns Unlimited in Milton, DE. He has extensive knowledge of herbicides, weeds, and insects. Fleming has been in the industry for more than 30 years, creating beautiful and healthy lawns for more than 2,500 customers.

Bob Kalantari is the vice president of Fairway Green in Hillsborough, NJ. He has experience in engineering and finance, having previously worked at ExxonMobil as well as earning his MBA from Penn State.

Steve Mitchell is the regional manager for King GREEN Lawn Care in Cumming, GA. He has been in the industry for more than 35 years with a successful track record of driving growth in the Southeast.

Dusty Montiel has more than 16 years of experience in tree removal, pest control, and lawn care. He recently founded Happy Palms Lawns & Pest, LLC., a family owned and operated company based in Miami, FL.

“We at Envu are committed to being a trusted partner and visionary leader for the lawn care industry,” said John Price, head of Turf & Ornamentals U.S. at Envu. “We appreciate our Lawn Care Advisory Board members’ passion and dedication and look forward to collaborating with them to help advance the industry.”

