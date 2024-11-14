Contact Us

Envu Welcomes Nolfo as Campaign Activation Manager

Envu has appointed James Nolfo with 25+ years of experience in marketing and digital strategy to campaign activation manager.

Envu has announced the appointment of James Nolfo, known as “J.,” to campaign activation manager. With over 25 years of experience in marketing, project management and digital strategy, Nolfo brings a wealth of expertise to his role where he will be responsible for core campaigns in the US golf and sports turf markets.

“J. brings a fresh perspective that will be invaluable to our team. His extensive background in marketing and digital strategy, coupled with his passion for the industry, makes him an ideal fit for Envu,” says Jessica Rasmussen, head of marketing activation, US. “I am excited to welcome him to the team and look forward to seeing the impact he will have on our golf and sports turf initiatives.”

Nolfo comes to Envu from BASF, where he worked for over 11 years. His tenure began in the Professional and Specialty Solutions Group, where he managed market research projects and provided critical data analysis support. Nolfo later transitioned to roles focused on customer experience and content management, culminating in his recent position as product owner for digital marketing platforms for its North American businesses.

A native of St. Louis, MO, Nolfo relocated to Raleigh, NC, in 2003 after spending several years in southern California. He resides there with his wife, Sarah, and he has four grown children living across NC, TN and TX.

