EPA To Establish Four Stormwater Centers Of Excellence Across U.S.

Centers of Excellence located in New Hampshire, Oklahoma, Nevada and Maryland will conduct research and provide technical assistance to improve stormwater infrastructure across the U.S.

Stormwater is a significant source of water pollution and a threat to the health of waterways across the United States. Due to the engineering and financial challenges associated with stormwater, it’s a complicated problem for communities to manage. In response to these challenges, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) will award $5 million in grants to establish four new Centers of Excellence for Stormwater Control Infrastructure Technologies across the country.

Grant recipients will play an important role in conducting research on new and emerging  technologies and alternative funding approaches. As Centers for Excellence, they will also provide technical assistance and support infrastructure improvements that safeguard the environment, improve stormwater management and climate resilience, and advance environmental justice.

stormwater infrastructure
(Photo: Adobe Stock / Aleksey)

“Our waterways are treasured resources and economic engines for communities, and at EPA we strive to make sure waterways are both fishable and swimmable,” said EPA Acting Assistant Administrator for Water Bruno Pigott. “Stormwater runoff carries pollution from streets and land into our waterways and poses a significant challenge for water quality. Thanks to this investment from President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, we are working with our partners to advance critical stormwater technology and solutions that will protect communities across the country.”

In January 2024, EPA announced the availability of $3 million in grant funding through the new Centers of Excellence for Stormwater Control Infrastructure Technologies Grant Program. In March 2024, EPA updated the total available grant funding to $5 million. The Centers of Excellence are part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda.

Look For Turf’s August issue focusing on Weather Xtremes including stormwater, erosion, snow management, fire resistant landscaping, and more!

EPA anticipates that once all the legal and administrative requirements are satisfied, it will award funding to establish the new Stormwater Centers of Excellence to the following recipients:

The Center for Watershed Protection, Inc. will also establish a national electronic clearinghouse that contains information about new and emerging stormwater control infrastructure technologies and funding approaches. This national electronic clearinghouse will be populated with research, best practices, and outreach from each Center of Excellence, and promoted with other organizations to expand the availability of water technical assistance, including States, Tribes, local government and disadvantaged communities.

Click here to learn more about stormwater management.

