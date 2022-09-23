Exhibit space at Equip Exposition (the former GIE+EXPO trade show) and co-located with Hardscape North America is fully sold out, including 675,000 square feet of indoor space and 30 acres in the Outdoor Demo Area. The Expo will feature over 1,000 exhibitors and will be held October 18-21 in Louisville, KY, at the Kentucky Exposition Center (KEC).

“This is a first for Expo: Every inch of exhibit space inside the KEC and outside in the newly expanded 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard has been reserved,” said Kris Kiser, president & CEO of the Outdoor Power Equipment Institute (OPEI), which owns Equip Exposition. Management is currently waitlisting prospective exhibitors for 2022.

Combining both indoor and outdoor exhibition space gives Equip Expo attendees the opportunity to “test before they invest” in the newest outdoor power equipment and ask manufacturers questions face-to-face.

Kioti Tractor is a multi-year exhibitor at Equip Expo. “Each year, KIOTI utilizes the indoor and outdoor exhibit space to give attendees an inside look at new products or prototypes and showcase some of the company’s most popular product lines. This year, a small selection of compact tractors, K9 UTV’s, and the full line up of ZTR’s will be featured,” according to a company rep. KIOTI “believes that there is no better way to familiarize attendees with the equipment than offering the ‘ride and drive’ experience.”

When asked what he hopes attendees gain from their time at Equip Expo, Kiser was focused on providing a full experience to individuals including educational sessions, product demonstrations, and actual hands-on fun. “We want this to be a rewarding experience for attendees. We have invested in the show and have added featured events like concerts, keynote speakers, and even more educational sessions. We want to help others learn the business and have a return on their investment,” Kiser told Turf in a recent interview.

Registration includes three days of trade show access, admission to Hardscape North America, a Welcome Party at Louisville Slugger Field, the popular 4th Street Live! Concert Series featuring Trace Adkins & The Crashers, award-winning keynote speakers, the UTV Test Track, three days in the 30-acre Outdoor Demo Yard, and Mutt Madness. Management is currently waitlisting prospective exhibitors for 2022.

Click here for Equip Expo attendee tips!