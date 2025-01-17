Ewing Acquires 360 Supply In South Carolina

Ewing Outdoor Supply has grown its presence in South Carolina. It has expanded its services for customers in the Charlotte Metropolitan Area with the acquisition of 360 Supply, LLC bulk landscaping materials yards in Rock Hill.

Ewing Rock Hill is conveniently located on 10 acres a half-mile from Interstate 77 Exit 77, approximately 25 miles south of Charlotte, NC. It will serve contractors, school districts, golf courses, government agencies, and homeowners in communities throughout the region.

The location is Ewing’s first bulk materials yard in the region and its fourth location in the state. It’s well-stocked with a large variety of quality decorative rock, soil, sand, mulch, screen fill, top soil, composted top soil, rough fill, aggregates, and more.

Ewing also operates six landscape supply stores in NC, including North Charlotte, Pineville and Indian Trail. Each location is within a short drive of Rock Hill.

“We’re excited that Yard Manager Michael Glosson, who grew up in Rock Hill, has stayed with Ewing after the acquisition,” Ewing South Atlantic Division Vice President Jake Ray said. “Michael’s knowledge of the area and his experience in management, sales and supply are a win for both Ewing and our customers, who know they can lean on us for everything they need to complete their jobs efficiently and profitably.”

Irrigation and landscaping contractors, golf course superintendents, and sports field managers lean on Ewing for troubleshooting and jobsite solutions. They also count on Ewing for turf-care advice, world-class educational workshops, continuing education courses, and business tools. The company also participates in three national Cooperative Purchasing Programs and accepts school district and government agency purchasing cards.

Ewing’s commitment to its customers has been a green industry staple for over 100 years. It’s highlighted by exceptional in-person service at the Blue Counter, online account management, and loyalty rewards programs like ProAdvantage.

“It’s exciting to add bulk materials to our offerings for Charlotte Metro customers,” Ray said. “Our friendly, knowledgeable staff is looking forward to helping customers create incredible residential and commercial outdoor spaces. There is no job too large or too small.”

For more recent Green industry corporate expansion news, as covered by Turf Magazine, click here.