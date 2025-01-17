Ewing Great Lakes Division Awards $15,000 In Scholarships

Representatives from Ewing Outdoor Supply’s Great Lakes Division presented $15,000 in scholarships to three Michigan State University students this month while honoring the memory of Ewing Livonia Branch Manager Ray W. Bausick.

Bausick, a Michigan native and U.S. Navy veteran who joined Ewing in 2019, passed away January 2, 2022, at 49. His wife, Tina Bausick—a Ewing inside sales representative serving customers in the region—presented checks for $5,000 each to golf course turf management major Michael Doyle, and landscape architecture majors Felecia Morey and Ava Yon.

The checks were presented at the second annual Ray W. Bausick Memorial Scholarship Fund Golf Outing at Gull Lake View Golf Club & Resort in Augusta, MI. The event brought together 112 Ewing employees, vendors, and customers. All proceeds from the event went toward future scholarships for students pursuing Green Industry degrees nationwide.

“It was truly amazing to have our three scholarship recipients join us,” said Tina Bausick. “I’m so grateful for the support from our vendors and customers, and I’m looking forward to the 2024 outing.”

Ewing Great Lakes Divisional Sales Manager Kevin Koss created the scholarship fund to honor Ray Bausick, who worked in the Green Industry for more than 20 years and loved sharing his passion for landscape architecture, agronomics, and turf management with others. “Ray recognized the impact the Green Industry has on the beauty of the world,” Koss said. “He is greatly missed by his family and friends at Ewing, and we are grateful to be able to carry on his legacy of taking care of others through these scholarships.”

To learn more about the scholarship, selection criteria and how to apply, visit Ewing’s scholarship page. The winners’ biographies and winning essays are also available.

Koss said his team plans to grow the scholarship fund through additional activities and expand awards outside the Great Lakes region. To get involved or to make a donation, email Koss at kkoss@ewingos.com.

For more from Ewing, read:

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply To Become Ewing Outdoor Supply

Navigating Landscape Supply Chain Challenges

Irrigation System Start-Up

Replacing Old Irrigation Controllers? Recycle Them With Hunter Program