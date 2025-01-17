Contact Us

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply To Become Ewing Outdoor Supply

Ewing Irrigation & Landscape Supply is changing its name to Ewing Outdoor Supply, effective July 1. The change will include an updated website domain (EwingOutdoorSupply.com) and company email addresses.

Starting in July, Ewing will update its logo, website domain (EwingOutdoorSupply.com), company email addresses, and advertising. The company will roll out additional branding changes throughout the next year.

Throughout its 100 years serving landscape professionals, Ewing has evolved to match the ever-changing Green Industry, markets, and customers. “As we entered our second century in business, we felt an updated name and branding encompassing the width of our full offering helps provide clarity in the market and to customers,” said Douglas W. York, Ewing’s President and CEO. “We believe Ewing Outdoor Supply better speaks to the variety of customers we serve, including contractors, superintendents, turf and sports field professionals, and other outdoor landscaping professionals.”

A key component of the rebrand is to have the company name support all the customer types and the width of Ewing product categories, which have grown in diversity over recent years to include hardscapes, synthetic turf, outdoor living, sustainable outdoor solutions, micro irrigation, battery-powered equipment, agronomics, mulch, and  more.

Along with the additional product categories, Ewing added bulk materials yards to its business portfolio in 2018 in select western U.S. markets, operating under the Ewing Landscape Materials brand.

Ewing Outdoor Supply will continue to serve Green Industry professionals with the same personalized “Blue Counter” service at Ewing locations nationwide. Ewing remains committed to providing high-quality products from top vendors, as well as resources and support for customer success.

“My grandfather, King W. Ewing, believed that the only way to do business was to treat the customer right,” said York. “At Ewing, our family of employees continue to embrace King’s founding philosophy. It’s the foundation for everything we do.”

Learn more about Ewing’s history and Industry impact on the company’s milestone webpage.

For more from Ewing, read Navigating Landscape Supply Chain Challenges.

