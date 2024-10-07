Exmark Celebrates 30 Years Of The Lazer Z In 2025

Since it’s debut in 1995, Exmark’s first mid-mount zero-turn mower, the Lazer Z redefined the productivity, cut quality, durability, maneuverability, and ease of transport for commercial users. The state-of-the-art design helped landscape professionals do more work, quicker, and with less physical labor. This enabled them to earn more money throughout the season.

As the 30th anniversary of the Lazer Z series approaches, Exmark Vice President, Daryn Walters, said the mid-mount design of the Lazer Z, which places the cutting deck between the front caster wheels and rear drive wheels, was a game-changer.

“Our customers told us what they needed. Increased cut quality and maneuverability, faster mowing and maximum long-term durability, with less maintenance, were at the top of their list,” Walters said. “Armed with this knowledge, we had the roadmap, so we started testing, refining, retesting and finally, once the Lazer Z was ready, we released it to the world.

When launched, the Lazer Z was available in one configuration with a 60″ cutting deck. As the needs of its customers have evolved, Exmark has grown the Lazer Z line to include five series and a wide range of power and size options, from 48″- to 144″ cut width. Each offers the Exmark signature cut quality, legendary durability and unmatched long-term value.

While it’s rewarding to look back on the legacy the Lazer Z has created, Walters said he’s more excited about the innovations coming in the 2025 Lazer Z line.

Exmark will unveil its 2025 Lazer Z line, which includes not one, but three new redesigned machines at the Equip Expo show in Louisville, KY, October 15-18. To celebrate this exciting launch, Exmark is hosting a special giveaway! 100 lucky winners will receive exclusive Lazer Z Legacy T-shirts, and one grand prize winner will take home the all-new Lazer Z X-Series Mower.

Click for Turf Magazine‘s Get Equipped: Battery Power product spotlight, featuring Exmark‘s Lazer Z V Series Electric Zero-Turn Mower.

Exmark Introduces Vertex X-Series & Vertex E-Series Stand-On Mowers