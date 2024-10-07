Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » Featured

Exmark Celebrates 30 Years Of The Lazer Z In 2025

Exmark will celebrate 30 Years of the Lazer Z Series In 2025 with the launch of three redesigned machines at Equip Expo.

Exmark Lazer Z 30

Since it’s debut in 1995, Exmark’s first mid-mount zero-turn mower, the Lazer Z redefined the productivity, cut quality, durability, maneuverability, and ease of transport for commercial users. The state-of-the-art design helped landscape professionals do more work, quicker, and with less physical labor. This enabled them to earn more money throughout the season.

As the 30th anniversary of the Lazer Z series approaches, Exmark Vice President, Daryn Walters, said the mid-mount design of the Lazer Z, which places the cutting deck between the front caster wheels and rear drive wheels, was a game-changer.

“Our customers told us what they needed. Increased cut quality and maneuverability, faster mowing and maximum long-term durability, with less maintenance, were at the top of their list,” Walters said. “Armed with this knowledge, we had the roadmap, so we started testing, refining, retesting and finally, once the Lazer Z was ready, we released it to the world.

When launched, the Lazer Z was available in one configuration with a 60″ cutting deck. As the needs of its customers have evolved, Exmark has grown the Lazer Z line to include five series and a wide range of power and size options, from 48″- to 144″ cut width. Each offers the Exmark signature cut quality, legendary durability and unmatched long-term value.

While it’s rewarding to look back on the legacy the Lazer Z has created, Walters said he’s more excited about the innovations coming in the 2025 Lazer Z line.

Exmark will unveil its 2025 Lazer Z line, which includes not one, but three new redesigned machines at the Equip Expo show in Louisville, KY, October 15-18. To celebrate this exciting launch, Exmark is hosting a special giveaway! 100 lucky winners will receive exclusive Lazer Z Legacy T-shirts, and one grand prize winner will take home the all-new Lazer Z X-Series Mower.

Click for Turf Magazine‘s Get Equipped: Battery Power product spotlight, featuring Exmark‘s Lazer Z V Series Electric Zero-Turn Mower.

Exmark Introduces Vertex X-Series & Vertex E-Series Stand-On Mowers

Featured, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Mowers & Turf, Products and Equipment, Turf Care

anniversary, Equip Expo, equipment, Exmark, launch, lawn mower, Lazer Z, Lazer Z Series, mower, OPE, outdoor power equipment, product, turf, Turf magazine, turfmagazine, zero-turn, zero-turn mower

Sponsored Content

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

Yanmar TL65RS

Yanmar Launches TL65RS Compact Track Loader

Yanmar Compact Equipment has launched the midsize TL65RS as part of its new line of compact track loaders.

Water Conservation Through Irrigation Techniques

Turf Magazine's June 2024 "Water Issue" and an upcoming Vectorworks webinar both explore water conservation tips.

Weed Identification

Need Help Identifying Turf Weeds? Join This Free FMC Webinar

This Friday, Dr. Andrew Osburn will discuss the importance of proper weed identification and the basics of identifying grasses, sedges, and broadleaf weeds. 

Previous

Loftness Adds Lightweight Mulching Head For Compact Excavators

Next

Ruppert Landscape Appoints Kang President & COO

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2024 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly