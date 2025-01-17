Exmark has bolstered its stand-on mower lineup with the introduction of larger Vertex X-Series and compact Vertex E-Series machines to the line. The new models join Exmark’s existing Vertex S-Series and electric Vertex V-Series models for 2024.

Exmark Director of Marketing, Jamie Briggs, said the new machines expand the Vertex line, with a complete range of models in cut widths from 32″ to 72″. This gives landscape contractors a Vertex model that’s ideal for their needs.

Vertex X-Series

The new Vertex X-Series raises the bar for Exmark stand-on mower power and productivity thanks to an available 72″ UltraCut Series 6 cutting deck. It enables contractors to mow more than seven acres per hour and do it all day with the 14-gallons of fuel capacity. Also included is the same formed and welded tubular steel frame and heavy-duty 15″ caster wheels and tires as the Lazer Z zero-turns. Exmark also offers Vertex X-Series with 52″ or 60″ cutting decks.

The wide, stable design of the Vertex X-Series features large 24″ drive tires for increased traction, reduced turf compaction, and increased ride quality. The operator-focused control center optimizes operator control and comfort. Also included is a bolstered operator pad and suspended operator platform that’s located low and centered between the rear wheels.

Vertex E-Series

Exmark’s Vertex E-Series compact stand-on mower is a productive option for gated back yards and other areas with limited access. Available with 32″ or 36″ UltraCut Series 3 cutting decks, Vertex E-Series is ideal for contractors that maintain small- to mid-sized properties. It provides next-level versatility, maneuverability, and quality of cut.

The E-Series is powered by an electric start, twin-cylinder Kawasaki FS600V commercial engine. Vertex E-Series models use HydroGear pumps and Parker wheel motors to deliver ground speeds of up to 7.5MPH forward. The dual-action controls provide quick, responsive control in any conditions. The single-point cut height adjustment system quickly and accurately sets deck height from 1″ to 4.5″, in .25″ increments.

Vertex S-Series

The popular Vertex S-Series model carries through to 2024. Vertex S-Series models are available with a choice of 48″, 52″, or 60″ UltraCut Series 4 cutting decks. A choice of carbureted Kawasaki or EFI Kohler engines deliver power though Exmark’s proven hydro drive system to deliver ground speeds of up to 8.5MPH.

Vertex V-Series

Exmark leverages the HyperCell Power System to power the electric Vertex V-Series mowers. Patent-pending management software optimizes performance for the conditions and delivers up to 7 hours of runtime per charge. The Vertex V-Series uses commercial high-torque wheel motors with a planetary transmission to deliver ground speed of up to 10MPH. Exmark offers the Vertex V-Series with a 52″ Electric Series 4 side-discharge cutting deck. The high-torque deck motors feature a 9″ diameter cast aluminum spindle housings with blade retainers for maximum commercial durability.

Each Vertex model features a design that places the heaviest components low in the chassis to improve stability, maneuverability, and traction. Vertex models are engineered to run all season without maintenance, virtually eliminating productivity killing in-season downtime. The open architecture offers easier access to engine and hydro drive system components.

For more on mowers and turfgrass see:

Get Equipped: Gas & Diesel Mowers

Transforming Turf

Five OPE Dealers On Top Sellers, Industry Trends & Companies To Watch