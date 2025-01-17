Fairway Continues Growth In Tampa Bay Region

Fairway has grown its footprint in the Tampa Bay region. It did so with three key additions: Earth’s Best Natural Pest Management, Arbor Bay, and Southern Care Lawn and Pest. These new businesses bring greater breadth of services to Fairway’s platform. They bring additional pest control, tree services, and full-service lawn, pest, and horticulture services.

Earth’s Best offers natural and organic pest control, pioneering the use of eco-friendly treatments in Florida with their innovative orange oil termite spot treatments. Arbor Bay historically focused on tree trimming and removal but has recently expanded into tree and ornamental plant health services. They did so to more fully leverage their certified arborist’s expertise. Southern Care Lawn and Pest delivers a full selection of services. It provides traditional lawn fertilization and weed control to insect, pest, and disease management and tree and ornamental care.

Fairway CEO Greg Harbison states, “Florida is a key state for green residential services. The Tampa Bay area provides a great hub for Fairway to grow our portfolio of brands, and most importantly, to provide a greater variety of services to our customers. Earth’s Best, Arbor Bay, and Southern Care allow us to do just that. Even better, they all share our values of delivering service excellence to our customers and an employer-of-choice culture to our employees.”

