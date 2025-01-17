Contact Us

Advertise
Request Product information
Subscribe/Renew
Home » In The News » leaf blower ban

Fecon Acquires TREEfrogg LLC, Manufacturer Of Tree Trimming Saw Attachments

Fecon has acquired TREEfrogg LLC, a manufacturer of tree trimming saw attachments for skid steers and compact track loaders. The products will be rebranded as Trim Ex.

Fecon LLC, the global manufacturer of heavy-duty site preparation attachments and forestry accessories, has acquired TREEfrogg LLC, a manufacturer of tree trimming saw attachments for skid steers and compact track loaders. The acquisition expands the right-of-way clearing solutions offered by Fecon in the forestry mulching and vegetation management industry. Designed to fit small to midsize carriers, TREEfrogg’s patented tree trimming saws allow landscapers, landowners, and DOT’s to perform tree maintenance with machines they already have quickly, safely, and economically. Fecon will rebrand the saw attachments as Trim Ex.

Fecon Acquires TReefrogg
The line of saw attachments will be rebranded as Trim Ex.

“We are excited to add TREEfrogg trimming saws to the Fecon line,” said Jeff Stanley, Fecon’s senior vice president of product development. “This addition expands the offering to our agricultural, rural, and DOT customers. It gives them a productivity-enhancing solution for selective tree-trimming.”

The attachments offer a solution for tackling overhanging tree limbs and other vegetation along easements, right-of-ways, roads, fence rows, paths and other applications. Cutting faster than a chainsaw bar, the Trim Ex 26S saw attachment features a 24″ carbide-tipped forestry blade. The blade spins at 3,000 rpm and operates with standard flow machines between 10 gpm to 27 gpm with no high flow needed. The operator hydraulically rotates the saw head from the cab as much as 180˚ to optimize the cutting angle. The boom also telescopes to 18′ total length, which provides a working height of 26′. Combined, the high-speed saw, rotating head, and telescoping boom allow the operator to make continuous, clean cuts from one machine position.

By eliminating chainsaws, bucket trucks or other dedicated machinery, the Trim Ex 26S reduces tree-trimming labor. Savings are also found in the low maintenance, as it does not have loose chains or require bar oil for lubrication. Also, no operator components are near the cutting apparatus. The assembly allows the operator to trim from a distance safely.

A smaller saw attachment, the Trim Ex 18C, can fit on skid steers with a 1,300-pound rated operated capacity. The Trim Ex 18C takes up as little as 4″ on the front of an equipment trailer. The boom can be straight, offset to the machine side, or folded for transport. The tree trimmer requires 10 gpm auxiliary flow and has a 10-foot forward reach with an 18′ working height. Fecon also partnered with the founder of TREEfrogg to develop and design the Trim Ex 26D, a dialectric saw attachment. The Trim Ex 26D offers added safety when trimming trees around power lines. It is also lighter in weight than the 26S.

Stripes

Show Off Your Stripes! Enter The Turf Mowing Contest!

For more on Fecon, read:

Fecon Auctioning Bull Hog Mulcher for Children of Fallen Patriots

For more Tree Services® articles, see:

Staking Trees For Better Outcomes

Assessing Trees For Storm Resilience

Seven Tough Trees For Urban Areas & Climate Challenges In 2023

Featured, Industry News, Manufacturer/Supplier Updates, Products, The Latest, Tree Services

carbide-blade saw attachments, dialectric saw attachment, Fecon, Fecon llc, Jeff Stanley, saw attachments, tree trimming equipment, TREEfrogg, Trim Ex, Trim Ex 18C, Trim Ex 26D, Trim Ex 26S, trimming saw attachments

Sponsored Content
Featured Video

Webinars, Podcasts & Videos

workplace violence

Listen Now: Climate Change’s Impact On Violence

A behavioral risk expert discusses how climate change is impacting human behavior, creating an increased risk of workplace violence.

Understanding Regulations

ICYMI: Understanding Regulations & Running a Safe Fleet (WEBINAR)

The most recent Turf webinar with J.J. Keller VideoProtects explain what regulations apply to your operation — and how to comply with them.

Listen Now: Segway Navimow Glides Into Robotic Mower Market

PODCAST: Turf talks with Wayne Kreifels of Segway Navimow, to discuss their entrance into the robotic mower market.

Previous

Seeding In Cold Weather? Sure! If You Follow These Tips….

Next

Aspire Pavers Unveils New 16″ x 16″ Option

How Can Our Team Help You Today?

Turf Magazine advances the growth, environmental outreach and profitability of the turf and landscape industry by providing green industry company owners and other industry professionals with cutting-edge information.

Contact Us

Contact

Group C Media
The Galleria
2 Bridge Avenue,
Suite 231
Red Bank, NJ 07701

800.524.0337

Connect

Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Turf Magazine.

About Contact Privacy Policy Terms of Use Sitemap Advertise
Share to...
BufferCopyFlipboardHacker NewsLineLinkedInMessengerMixPinterestPocketPrintRedditSMSTelegramTumblrVKWhatsAppXingYummly