Ferris® Named Official Zero Turn Mower Of Three Major Raceways

Charlotte Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway, and Watkins Glen International will all be using Ferris zero-turns to maintain the expansive lawns.

Ferris
The ISX 3300 Zero Turn From Ferris.

Charlotte Motor Speedway, Pocono Raceway, and Watkins Glen International have all named Ferris Mowers the official zero turn mower of each respective property. The grounds crews at each raceway will be using Ferris zero turns to help maintain the expansive lawns. Some units the tracks are using include the ISX™ 3300 and the IS® 6200.

“With over 2,000 acres of grass to cut, it’s important to have high grade mowing equipment,” said Garrett Carter, VP of operations at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “Our Ferris Mowers are the right equipment for this property. Whether it’s a campground or the grass aprons of the racetrack, these mowers provide our staff the best possible results.”

Ferris mower at the Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Earlier this year, Ferris announced significant race-related partnerships including sponsoring Ty Dillon in a co-partnership with Richard Childress Racing and Spire Motorsports and a partnership with Halmar Friesen Racing for the 2023 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series and the #52 truck driven by Stewart Friesen. “While our earlier announcements focused on the drivers and their cars, these new partnerships with the properties highlight how important good equipment is even off the track,” said CJ Wam, senior director of marketing, Briggs & Stratton. “The grounds crews who are mowing hundreds of acres, often twice a week or more in the growing season, will benefit from Ferris’s patented Forefront Suspension system to keep them feeling good for long days on the mowers.”

“Watkins Glen International has enjoyed a wonderful partnership with Ferris for several years,” said Watkins Glen International President Michael Printup. “With more than 1,800 acres at our facility, the Ferris units our operations team uses play a big role in preparing our property for event weekends and keeping it looking the best it can.”

“At Pocono Raceway, we understand the importance of maintaining our grounds to ensure the best possible experience for our fans and competitors. That’s why we rely on top-of-the-line equipment like Ferris mowers to help us keep our grounds in pristine condition,” said Ben May, President, Pocono Raceway.

For more on Ferris and NASCAR, see “NASCAR Kick Off: Ready, Set, Mow!”

.

