Ferris® Rebuilds Venture X & Introduces 300R Series

Briggs & Stratton’s Ferris Commercial Turf brand will showcase two new offerings October 15th-18th at Equip Expo in Louisville (Booth 5016 and outdoor area 6480D).

Reimagined Venture X Sprayer/Spreader

The Ferris team has launched Venture X, a new commercial sprayer/spreader designed for optimal performance and operator comfort. Product engineers completely rebuilt the existing Venture model based on in-depth customer feedback to enhance and upgrade operations, ease of use, and maintenance while prioritizing operator comfort.

The new Venture X features Ferris’ patented suspension system, a stainless-steel platform, and new comfort knee pads. The addition of a speedometer is critical to ensuring accurate spreading distribution. A five-gallon fuel tank drives efficiency and provides longer intervals between refueling.

In an industry-first for stand-on spreaders, Ferris has adopted toolless push-to-connect hoses, common in larger units, designed for agriculture and golf course management, to improve productivity. In addition, the redesigned Venture X’s sump tank has been moved outboard of the frame rail. This, combined with the push-to-connect hoses, makes for easy tank removal and provides access to the engine for service and maintenance.

The Venture X, powered by a Vanguard 18HP engine, will be available in Spring 2025 and is priced at $16,499.

Ferris 300R Series Zero-Turn

To complement its existing line-up of zero-turn mowers, Ferris has introduced an entry-level model, the 300R. The slimmed-down package comes with a 42″ deck, premium 18″ seat, three-gallon fuel tank, and hydro-gear transmission.

Additionally, the 300R comes with anti-scalp wheels, a 12-gauge fabricated steel deck, and either a Briggs and Stratton 23HP PXi engine or a Kawasaki FS651 21.5HP engine, depending on the model. Offering this R series mower allows Ferris to expand into a more attainable price bracket for users looking to acquire a zero-turn mower for maintaining smaller properties.

The 300R will be available at Ferris dealers in Spring 2025.

