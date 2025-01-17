Verizon Business and Jobber have announced the Field Management Tablet Plus, an all-in-one solution designed to meet the needs of home service businesses, such as lawn car and landscape companies. Small and midsize businesses can take advantage of this out-of-the-box bundled solution of preloaded Jobber software on a Verizon-connected tablet to streamline, automate, and organize their daily operations.

The Field Management Tablet Plus solution makes managing field service work easier for business owners, their employees, and the customers they serve. With the Jobber platform, daily tasks such as quoting, scheduling, invoicing, and payments are all managed in one place. Customers can also benefit from automated communications and an online self-serve portal.

Having the Jobber app preloaded onto a Verizon-connected tablet removes a barrier many small businesses face: the time-consuming task of loading software applications on a device-by-device basis. Further, through this partnership, businesses can save more by bundling and can receive a single combined bill from Verizon.

Field Management Tablet Plus also helps address security concerns that small and midsize home service business owners face when company and customer information is on their employees’ personal devices. The solution comes preloaded with Verizon Mobile Device Management (MDM), which helps simplify tablet deployment, management, and security policies.

Customers who purchase the Field Management Tablet Plus solution can sign up, manage, and add users to their Jobber account directly through Verizon sales representatives.