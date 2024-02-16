FieldRoutes Enhances Fleet Management Capabilities

FieldRoutes, a ServiceTitan product, has announced an integration of ServiceTitan Fleet Pro with FieldRoutes’ software. This new, integrated solution enables pest control companies to manage their fleet more efficiently, leading to greater cost savings, improving driver safety, and ultimately increasing ROI.

With the new integration, FieldRoutes customers can directly leverage Fleet Pro to manage and oversee operations across the entire fleet management lifecycle. Pest control businesses are able to access real-time and historical fleet data from a vehicle’s GPS system and AI-assisted smart cameras, which can streamline costs and improve overall performance. Using Fleet Pro can also help technicians minimize accidents by nearly 75%, reduce distracted driving, and encourage regular vehicle maintenance.

Key capabilities of ServiceTitan’s Fleet Pro include:

Eliminate Side Jobs – Detect and alert unauthorized vehicle usage through GPS tracking and geofencing.

– Detect and alert unauthorized vehicle usage through GPS tracking and geofencing. Maximize Billable Hours – Receive regular service reminders to stay on top of maintenance and prevent unexpected breakdowns.

– Receive regular service reminders to stay on top of maintenance and prevent unexpected breakdowns. Prevent Unsafe Driving – Stop distracted driving with real-time, in-cabin driver alerts.

– Stop distracted driving with real-time, in-cabin driver alerts. Protect Against Liabilities – Leverage video event capture in real-time with in-cabin alerts via text and email.

– Leverage video event capture in real-time with in-cabin alerts via text and email. Facilitate Driver Coaching – Driver scorecards track technicians’ distance, drive time, idle time, fuel use, and unsafe driving behavior.

Faced with continued labor shortages, increasing customer demands, and a focus on drivers’ safety, businesses are adopting these tools to stay competitive in the field, cut costs, and improve performance. According to a 2024 Fleet Technology Trends Report, 70% of fleets use fleet technology. Fifty percent of users utilize it for managing field service and workforce scheduling, dispatch, and communication. Of the fleets surveyed, 77% using video technology protected themselves from false claims. Forty-eight percent lowered accident costs, and 44% reduced insurance costs.

