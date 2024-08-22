Firewise Landscaping

Non-Combustible Materials. Don’t rely on fire retardants or irrigating mulch when a fire approaches as the benefits are short lived. Some mulches ignite and spread fire. Use fire-resistant mulch to minimize the spread and eliminate fuel sources. Since embers often accumulate adjacent to structures, keep this area free of ignitable materials.

Within 5′ of structures, use non-combustible, inorganic gravel, rock, decomposed granite, pavers, flagstones, or concrete for paths and patios and keep the area free of leaves and other organic materials that accumulate in this area. From 5′ to 30′ of structures, composted wood chips may be used in limited areas. Composted wood mulches, shown in scientific testing (see FireSafeMarin.org) to burn at the lowest speed and shortest flame length, may be difficult to source locally. Avoid large, continuous areas of organic mulches. Near structures, avoid shredded redwood or cedar (sometimes called “gorilla hair”) as it is highly flammable. Use ornamental gravels and boulders as mulch to beautify planting areas. It is better to use organic mulches selectively and not within 30′ of structures and combustible landscape items such as furniture and wooden fences.

Plant Spacing: Design, create, and maintain horizontal and vertical spacing between plants and trees to prevent fire moving from one area to another. The slope of a landscape area also affects plant spacing.

When designing or thinning out plants and trees to mitigate horizontal movement of fire, consider the anticipated mature size of plants and trees. For a flat to mild slope (<20%), space plants 2x the height of the plants and trees 10′ between the edges of the mature canopies; for mild to moderate slopes (20%-40%) space plants 4x the height 20′ between the edges of the mature canopies; for moderate to steep slopes (>40%) space plants 6x the height 30′ between the edges of mature canopies. Similarly, create larger spacing between groups of plants so if one ignites, the fire is less likely to spread to adjacent areas.

To mitigate vertical movement (laddering) from vegetation into a tree, prune off low limbs a minimum of 6′ from the ground and as high as 10′ (do not prune more than 1/3 of the height of the tree to maintain health.) If shrubs grow under a tree, create a minimum clearance of 3x the height up to the lowest limb. On slopes, prune trees higher and maintain greater spacing between trees.

Regular Maintenance: Regularly remove dead vegetation, leaves, and other flammable debris. Prune trees and shrubs to mitigate horizontal and vertical movement, mow weeds and wild grasses early, and keep roofs and gutters clear.

Achieving FireWise USA Site Designation

As mentioned, our company helped two large HOAs plan and improve their landscapes and achieve formal Firewise USA Community recognition. The process is not complex. Firewise USA (FW-USA) provides useful templates with prompts to help complete a plan and application. Their process is to Organize It, Plan It, Do It, and Tell FW-USA about it. Then, they provide support for What Happens Next. It’s key to have strong support from HOA leadership and your local Fire Department fire-prevention representative(s).

Early in 2018, for an ~300-acre condominium HOA at a WUI, the HOA Landscape Chairperson and I conferred on site with the local fire-prevention Fire Marshall to identify and prioritize firewise landscaping projects. We completed a Community Wildfire Action Plan summarizing actions and objectives for the next several years. We also met with the HOA Board to educate and receive funding for planned activities.

At the end of 2018, after substantial Firewise site work, our team submitted the Firewise USA® Recognition Program Community Assessment Template. This was a more detailed plan with summaries of work done, supported by numerous “before and after” photos, and showing where additional work was planned. Similar steps were followed when I helped a larger HOA comprised of single-family homes achieve Firewise USA recognition.

The template included:

An introduction describing the who assisted with data-gathering;

Definitions of the Home Ignition Zones (also called Defensible Space Zones.)

A description of the community’s homes and proximity to landscaping, fuels, weather, and wind conditions year-round. It also included “laddering” risks.

A geographical and topographical site description.

Results of the site assessment and plan covering annual vegetation and tree care, pruning, removal of flammable fuels.

Important considerations such as clear identification of more flammable trees and other plants, tree limbs near buildings and roofs, and other “ladder” fuels.

Observations and recommendations: structural and aesthetic tree pruning and tree/dense shrub removals; collaboration with the City and Fire Department expert on fire prevention and mitigation.

Successful firewise modifications made and planned to ‘harden’ buildings to meet WUI fire codes for roofs, gutters, vents, siding, windows, sliding glass doors, and exterior doors. “Hardening” involves finding ways to prevent ignition of the surface of a structure, such as blocking pathways for embers to enter through vents or other openings. Other modifications included removal of sitewide, highly flammable junipers.

other openings. Other modifications included removal of sitewide, highly flammable junipers. Next Steps included setting up a Firewise Board, completing hazard assessment and action plans, establishing an annual budget per household, creating a plan to host a FW-USA Community Education event annually, and communicating ongoing reminders to residents on ways to help keep the home ignition zones under control—such as not leaving flammable materials near the outside of buildings during wildfire season (e.g., door mats, furniture, stacked firewood.)

To ensure a FW-USA site maintains its firewise landscape conditions, the FW-USA reviewers verify steps taken and asks you to create an updated 3-year plan. This plan includes:

Education and Outreach Goals; Home Hardening Goals; Defensible Space/Fuel Reduction Goals; and Evacuation Planning (Ex. Preparedness & Routing) and Wildfire Preparedness.

Creating & Maintaining Firewise Landscapes

In my work on these projects, I have found certain principles apply. Here are my recommendations for creating and maintaining firewise landscapes:

Aim for timely, prioritized and continuous improvement at sites of all sizes.

Clearly understand the firewise practices required by clients’ insurance companies.

Continuously teach crews, arborists, and other professionals how to successfully plan, design, and maintain firewise sites.

Develop trust with clients and residents so you can work effectively together to prioritize and improve landscaping.

Ensure a good working relationship and regular communications with clients, residents, decision makers, HOA Boards, and fire department fire-prevention experts so that adequate funds are allocated to address top priority landscape improvements required.

Help clients to prioritize site work to remove, prune, and separate plantings including trees.

Help ensure sufficient funds are allocated to maintain the firewise landscape. Sometimes, fire departments and government agencies can provide funding along with professional guidance.

Take a practical and science-based approach to protect structures, common areas, and landscaping of each property.

Work closely with local and regional fire department experts whose job is to guide, support and communicate current codes to ensure you develop firewise landscapes.

Work with landscape architects and designers who understand how to design and specify plantings and materials that are firewise, beautiful and resilient.

Work with landscape crews and arborists who understand why and how to do initial and subsequent work to create and continuously maintain firewise sites.

Each of us can make a difference. Achieving Firewise USA recognition is just one actionable plan. Creating a safer, more fire-resistant landscape requires ongoing maintenance, client and community education, communications, planning, and investment in new landscape design and maintenance approaches.

For more information:

Dr. Sherman is the owner of AvidGreen Landscaping in Greenbrae, CA, and an ISA Certified Arborist in Marin County. As Landscape Chairman for the Greenbrae Property Owners Association for over three decades, he manages the common area landscaping of this suburban community of approximately 450 acres. Sherman has an MS in Horticulture and Viticulture from the University of California, Davis, and a PhD in Instructional Systems from Florida State University.

Do you have a comment? Share your thoughts in the Comments section below, or send an e-mail to the Editor at jessica@groupc.com.