Five Do’s & Don’ts Of Selling A Family Landscape Business

By Karen Siciliano

From the August 2024 Issue

Siciliano Landscape Company has been a family-owned business since my grandfather created it in 1935. Initially offering landscape maintenance services in Monmouth County, NJ, an admired reputation helped the company evolve into a licensed landscape architecture firm offering design, installation, and maintenance throughout the Garden State.

My father continued the family business as head of Siciliano Landscape. While I initially chose a different path, trading mortgage-backed securities on Wall Street. In 2002, after losing many friends during 9/11, I found it difficult to return to Manhattan. So, I reinvented myself, changed careers, and began working alongside my father. In 2010, I took over the helm of the family business.

Know Your Why, How & What

When deciding to sell your business, there are a lot more factors to consider than just finances. In almost every case, determining the “Why” is the real first step. Just like when you start a company, knowing your “Why” when selling will lead to a better outcome. For me, a third-generation business owner without children who wanted to run the business, mine was wanting to safeguard my employees, clients, and the culture I worked so hard to cultivate.

The next questions I asked myself were “How?” and “What?” How will I go about finding the best suitor? How can I preserve the legacy our company has built? And what is the best strategy to realize my vision and best serve Siciliano’s employees and clients?

Knowing “Why, How and What” set me on a path to finding the perfect suitor for Siciliano Landscape Company. I realized the right strategy would make all the difference. I worked with my trusted advisors from SAX LLP – a top accounting and advisory firm – to identify potential buyers in the industry and get me in front of my preferred candidate, Mariani Premier Group (See sidebar).

Mariani Premier Group is creating the best high-end residential landscape company in the nation, and I wanted to be a part of it. After meeting with Frank Mariani, founder and executive chairman, I immediately knew it was a fit. We share many of the same values, including an emphasis on company culture and delivering a quality product. In May 2023, Siciliano Landscape became the 12th company to join Mariani Premier Group.

Partnering with them has allowed us to strengthen our buying power in the marketplace and invest in the technology needed to optimize our operations, making us a better company overall. Looking at this journey a year later, I am confident that we executed a winning strategy for all parties involved. Below are some of my takeaways from the experience.