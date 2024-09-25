Ford F-Series® Super Duty® Gets Payload Of Updates For 2025

The Ford F-Series® Super Duty® is receiving a payload of updates for the 2025 model year. Order banks are now open for the 2025 Super Duty with bold new styling options, advanced technology features, and proven capability across all trims – features that earned it 2024 North America Truck of the YearTM.



“For 2025 Super Duty, we’re adding striking new design options, simplified trailering packages, and convenient hardware and software for upfitters all while maintaining best-in-class maximum available horsepower and torque, towing, and payload. I’d call that a win, win, win for our customers,” said Brian Rathsburg, Super Duty marketing manager, Ford Pro.



What’s New For 2025 Super Duty:

The 2025 Super Duty brings a host of advanced technology upgrades to improve convenience, productivity, and towing capabilities:

New Trailer Technology bundles, including options for auxiliary cameras, Individual Trailer Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), and BLIS ® with trailer coverage, improving visibility while towing.

with trailer coverage, improving visibility while towing. The Ford Pro™ Vehicle Integration System 2.0 amplifies the appeal of Super Duty® to customers who use third-party equipment and upfits. This takes the pain out of upfits by making it easy to access vehicle signals, create custom safety interlocks, and integrate user controls into the center display or overhead toggle switches. This system is optional on 2025 Super Duty and standard on 2025 Super Duty Chassis Cab.

Additional available technology features include Ford Co-Pilot360® Technology, 360 Degree Cameras, customizable Digital Information Cluster and Head-Up Display5, and SYNC® 4, all designed to assist with situational and information awareness. Ford Pro software and Telematics6 provide fleet managers with tools to help optimize vehicle uptime and efficiency.

Bold New Styling Options

New appearance packages and refined interior upgrades cater to a wide range of customer preferences and needs.

The new available Platinum Plus Package elevates the Super Duty experience with premium features including a distinctive satin finish grille with bright chrome inserts, exclusive Smoked Truffle interior, perforated Venetian Leather seating surfaces with French stitching and Max Recline Seats for added refinement. Class-exclusive 7 2kW Pro Power Onboard 8 provides mobile power for tools or recreational equipment.

2kW Pro Power Onboard provides mobile power for tools or recreational equipment. The Platinum Plus Ownership experience begins with a personalized gift, automatic upgrade to Blue Tier status of the FordPass Rewards® program9, unlimited guided personal virtual tours to explain vehicle features, one-on-one texting with product experts, and a 20% discount on all Ford accessories for the first 90 days of ownership.

The refreshed Platinum trim has been updated for a premium appearance inside and out with a new Black Onyx cabin with Platinum Blue accents. The exterior is updated with a painted black grille and tailgate applique, and body-color door handles.

The Lariat trim features ActiveX®, a high-end synthetic seating material designed to fit the active lifestyle of Super Duty customers.

Customers can expect two new exterior colors for 2025 Super Duty: Avalanche and available Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat10.

Outstanding Power and Performance

The 2025 Super Duty continues with an outstanding selection of powertrains offering retail and commercial customers choice for power, efficiency, performance, and value.

The 2025 Super Duty ® pickup has best-in-class maximum available 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb.-ft.torque 1

pickup has best-in-class maximum available 500 horsepower and 1,200 lb.-ft.torque The 2025 Super Duty® pickup has best-in-class maximum available 430 gas horsepower and 485 lb.-ft. gas torque 11

Best-in-class maximum available payload of 8,000 lbs 3

Best-in-class maximum available towing of 40,000 lbs2

The 6.8L V8 gas engine is now standard on XL, XLT, and Lariat trims, offering excellent value with the same hard-working, time-tested, pushrod V8 design as the 7.3L V8 gas engine.

The 7.3L V8 gas engine is now standard starting on King Ranch® and Platinum. The 6.7L Power Stroke® diesel engine remains an option across all trims. All engines come standard with a version of the heavy-duty 10-speed TorqShift® automatic transmission.

More of the industries that rely on heavy-duty trucks to get the job done choose Ford Super Duty over any other competitor, including more than 50% market share in essential industries like mining, utilities, and emergency response12.

Maximize Productivity with Ford Pro:

The 2025 Super Duty comes equipped with a suite of Ford Pro software solutions designed to help enhance fleet management, productivity, and security:

Ford Pro Telematics 6 : Provides real-time vehicle data and insights to help fleet managers optimize vehicle performance, reduce downtime, and potentially lower operating costs. This includes vehicle health alerts, fuel usage reports, and driver behavior monitoring.

Provides real-time vehicle data and insights to help fleet managers optimize vehicle performance, reduce downtime, and potentially lower operating costs. This includes vehicle health alerts, fuel usage reports, and driver behavior monitoring. Fleet Start Inhibit: This feature uses embedded vehicle technology and the Ford Pro Telematics dashboard to let fleet managers remotely disable the start on their vehicles. Managers can create recurring and one-time schedules or send inhibit and de-inhibit commands remotely to secure fleet vehicles from unauthorized use.

This feature uses embedded vehicle technology and the Ford Pro Telematics dashboard to let fleet managers remotely disable the start on their vehicles. Managers can create recurring and one-time schedules or send inhibit and de-inhibit commands remotely to secure fleet vehicles from unauthorized use. Vehicle Security app13: is available and found in the Ford Pro Fleet Marketplace allowing fleet managers to trigger a vehicle alarm remotely and create security alerts. These include alerts when a vehicle is started away from its last location or when a door is opened during certain time windows.

