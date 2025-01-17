ForeverLawn Car With Jeffrey Earnhardt To Race At Talladega

ForeverLawn, Inc.® is excited to announce Jeffrey Earnhardt will race at Talladega Superspeedway in the Ag-Pro 300 this Saturday and will feature the return of the ForeverLawn Black and Green Grass Machine paint scheme. This is the ninth race of the season for Earnhardt and the Alpha Prime Racing team. The race will be streamed live on Saturday, April 22 at 4:00 p.m. EST on FS1.

The race marks Earnhardt’s return to Talladega following his historic run at the track in 2022. Running with Richard Childress Racing in the renowned No. 3 car made famous by his grandfather, Dale Earnhardt, Jeffrey won pole position (a career first) and completed the race with a career-best second-place finish. Earnhardt and Alpha Prime Racing look to build on this season’s momentum as well as continue the excitement and success of last year’s iconic performance.

“I’m so excited to be back at Talladega,” says Earnhardt. “Last year’s opportunity in the No. 3 car was incredible and we’re hoping to finish one spot better in our SouthPoint Bank x ForeverLawn Black and Green Grass Machine. They say ‘Dega is Earnhardt Country, so we’re going to give them something to cheer for!”

“We are thrilled to be back in Earnhardt Country for a great race like Talladega,” says Dale Karmie, ForeverLawn Co-Founder. “Jeffrey winning the pole and finishing P2 last year gathered an amazing response, and we hope to replicate those results with the Alpha Prime Racing Team and our No. 44 Camaro. We are also happy to have our partners along for the ride as the Black and Green Grass Machine hits the track!”

Viewers can follow Earnhardt and the ForeverLawn car by watching on FS1 or on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook using #blackandgreengrassmachine.

ForeverLawn® is a manufacturer of synthetic grass solutions.

