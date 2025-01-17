Former President/CEO of Ewing, Raymon York, Passes Away

Raymon Alan “Ray” York, former President & CEO of Ewing Outdoor Supply and Landscape Products, passed away January 24, 2024, after a brief illness. He was 86.

York was born August 4, 1937, in Wichita, KS, and grew up in Twin Falls, ID. York will be remembered as an innovative, ground-breaking businessman, an advocate for continual education and a leader in the Green Industry. He was passionate about his family, his extended family of employees and Ewing’s customers, and was known to personally scout new business opportunities in communities in need of a dedicated, reliable Green Industry distributor.

In December 1963, York and his wife Susan “Sue” Ewing York returned to San Francisco, where they met when attending Stanford University, to take over Ewing’s daily operations from King William Ewing, Sue’s father and the company’s founder.

Together, they laid a foundation that fostered Ewing’s growth from two brick-and-mortar stores serving the landscape, golf, and industrial industries in the Bay Area into the more than 100-year-old, fourth-generation national distribution powerhouse that it is today.

