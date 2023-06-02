With improved genetics, many varieties can deliver longer blooming windows, better disease resistance, and less dieback.

SiteOne® Landscape Supply has added four additional plant varieties to its Portfolio Nursery Collection, an exclusive line of plants and products designed to help landscape professionals exceed customer expectations with strong horticultural benefits, including improved genetics, enhanced maturity, and unique varieties.

Curated with carefully selected traits, SiteOne’s Portfolio Collection now includes:

Delosperma Ocean Sunset™ Violet Echinacea Artisan™ Yellow Ombre Royal Hawaiian® Black Coral Elephant Ear, and American Pillar Arborvitae

“These new Portfolio products feature enhanced genetics, allowing landscape professionals to offer their customers reliable, dependable and beautiful plants,” comments Brett Jones, senior director of Nursery at SiteOne. “With improved genetics, many varieties can deliver longer blooming windows, better disease resistance, and less dieback.”

Ideal for beds, borders and containers, the Echinacea Artisan Yellow Ombre features large, single flowers from late spring to fall. Also ideal for borders, the Delosperma Ocean Sunset Violet has a high flower count, performs well in pots and features showy flowers that close at night and open midmorning.

The American Pillar Arborvitae is a dwarf, compact variety selected for its rapid growth, dense structure and improved habit. It is a desirable evergreen hedge or screening plant. The Royal Hawaiian Black Coral Elephant Ear excels in rich, wet soils, tolerates heat well and is a low-maintenance plant for customers.

