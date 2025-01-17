Contact Us

Free Course On “Propane Heaters For Pools & Spas”

A free course is available on "Propane Heaters For Pools & Spas" for landscapers interested in adding these services.

Propane
Credit: AdobeStock/Tomasz Zajda

Contractors looking to expand their business offerings to include pools, spas, and hot tubs have a new free course from the Propane Education & Research Council (PERC). The continuing education course, “Propane Heaters for Pools and Spas” will help professionals learn how to utilize propane heaters to meet the demands of their customers by exploring their application in both residential and commercial pools and spas. It also examines the pros and cons of various energy sources used for pool and spa heating.

“This is a great opportunity for builders to learn about the benefits of propane heaters,” said Bryan Cordill, PERC’s director of residential business development. “Until a few years ago, heating a swimming pool in much of the U.S. took a long time and cost a lot of money. But now there are options for high-performing heaters. These technologies can help customers save time, swim later in the season, and do it all for less money.”

In addition to sharing information about the benefits of propane, the course covers other design and specification considerations for heating pools and spas, including heater size, emissions, and heat exchanger types.

“The free course is an ideal way to get up to speed if you’re like the many other building pros receiving increased queries about backyard pools from your clients.” Cordill said. “By taking this course, you can establish yourself as an expert in the various pool-heating options available and build credibility with existing and prospective customers.”

The program is introductory level, with no pre-requisites required. To receive the AIA 1 LU course credits, contractors must complete coursework by November 17, 2024.

