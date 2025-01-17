Compiled by Turf Staff

From the April 2024 Issue

This assortment of small engine and handheld tools — including blowers, chainsaws, pruners and string trimmers — will go to work for your lawn care and landscaping team.

Billy Goat Hurricane™ Z3001

Billy Goat has released the upgraded Hurricane™ Z3001 Zero-Turn Stand-On Blowers. These innovative blowers now feature a new Side Fill Gas Tank with Fuel Gauge that significantly reduces spillage onto the unit, minimizing the opportunity for debris to enter the tank during refueling. The Hurricane Z3001 boasts world-class commercial cleanup power, seamless operating controls, tri-directional blowing options, and zero-turn maneuverability. With its impressive 8500 CFM and a blower housing design that draws air from both sides, the Z3001 offers increased air velocity, allowing leaves and debris to be pushed farther and providing a faster finish.

DEWALT’s 60V MAX* 14” Top Handle Chainsaw Kit

Built for the experienced tree professional, the 60V MAX 14” Top Handle Chainsaw maximizes power without the hassle of gas. Cut through an 11” log up to 35% faster than a 35cc gas chainsaw with up to 2.4 HP and a chain speed of 23 m/s. Engineered to deliver optimal maneuverability while operating in difficult areas, this saw is ideal for tree pruning and removal. Powered by FLEXVOLT® batteries, it has the capacity to make 160 cuts per charge on 4×4 pressure-treated pine. Equipped with an adjustable oiler, D-ring harness attachment point, tooled tensioning, inertia chain brake, metal bucking spikes, and an LED dashboard, the 60V MAX 14” Top Handle Chainsaw is designed to charge through demanding jobs.

STIHL HTA 150 Pole Pruner

The HTA 150 is the most powerful fixed-length battery pole pruner in the STIHL AP System. Offering optimized stability when pruning, this tool offers a magnesium gearbox and hollow shaft that make the unit lighter than the competition. Its bigger brother, the HTA 160 is the most powerful telescopic battery-powered pole pruner in the STIHL line-up. Comparable performance to the trusted HT 135, the new pole-pruner offers 25% more power than its HTA 135 counterpart.

Husqvarna 542i XP® Battery-Powered Chainsaw

Husqvarna’s new 542i XP® is the world’s first rear-handle battery chainsaw featuring a clutch. Delivering a kick-start of energy at the beginning of every cut, the new 542i XP provides the familiar feel of a gas-powered engine, with a fraction of the noise and no fumes. With the power equivalent of a 40cc gas engine, the 542i XP operates on Husqvarna’s 40 V ecosystem that requires minimal downtime for maintenance and eliminates gas-related hassles and costly engine repairs. Its active cooling technology provides consistent power and extended battery life, complemented by an IPX4 rating for operation in most weather conditions. Additionally, the 542i XP comes equipped with SP21G X-Precision cutting equipment to further enhance the cutting performance of the chainsaw. The Husqvarna 542i XP chainsaw will be available this Spring.

M18 FUEL™ 17” Dual Battery String Trimmer from Milwaukee Tool

Delivering incredible power and fast clearing speeds, the M18 FUEL™ 17” Dual Battery String Trimmer is built to meet the rigorous performance, durability, and ergonomic demands of landscape maintenance professionals. The electric POWERSTATE™ Brushless Motor drives the most peak torque and horsepower, out-performing 36cc gas engines and other competitors in the battery-operated space. Providing up to 2.5 Nm of torque and 2.4 HP, the string trimmer maintains the fastest clearing speeds in the most demanding of applications. REDLINK PLUS™ Intelligence allows it to reach full throttle in under one second. The M18 FUEL™ 17” Dual Battery String Trimmer also comes complete with a wide range of professionally demanded features; including the durable fixed shaft design, easy load trimmer head, and a “fuel gauge” that shows battery life to prevent down time.