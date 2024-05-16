Husqvarna 542i XP® Battery-Powered Chainsaw

Husqvarna’s new 542i XP® is the world’s first rear-handle battery chainsaw featuring a clutch. Delivering a kick-start of energy at the beginning of every cut, the new 542i XP provides the familiar feel of a gas-powered engine, with a fraction of the noise and no fumes. With the power equivalent of a 40cc gas engine, the 542i XP operates on Husqvarna’s 40 V ecosystem that requires minimal downtime for maintenance and eliminates gas-related hassles and costly engine repairs. Its active cooling technology provides consistent power and extended battery life, complemented by an IPX4 rating for operation in most weather conditions. Additionally, the 542i XP comes equipped with SP21G X-Precision cutting equipment to further enhance the cutting performance of the chainsaw. The Husqvarna 542i XP chainsaw will be available this Spring.