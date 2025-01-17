Compiled by Turf Staff

From the June 2024 Issue

This assortment of six irrigation and water management products will help your landscape company solve the most challenging water distribution problems.

DRAMM CE-Line

Does your landscape company include a plant nursery? CE-Line from DRAMM is a unique, laboratory quality, nutrient analysis system that automatically samples water from the greenhouse throughout the day. This in-line testing solution provides accurate data within an hour, eliminating the wait for test results from a remote laboratory. Sample results are securely stored in the cloud with automated plant irrigation systems (APIs) available to connect to users’ climate control and fertigation systems. This connectivity allows for automated optimization of nutrient levels in real-time. The CE-Line system schedules testing of different sources throughout the day, measuring both macro and micronutrients. NH4, K, Na, Mg, Ca, Cl, NO3, SO4, HCO3, PO4 Fe, B, Zn, Mn, Mo, Cu can all be tested. CE-Line has automated the laboratory process of capillary electrophoresis to accurately measure these different nutrients. Each unit can take up to eight different samples per day, from multiple sources, using a supply of reagents and cleaning solutions.

High Station Count (HSC) Controller

Powered by B-hyve® Pro’s WeatherSense® technology, the HSC Controller by Hydro-Rain is intuitive and provides solutions for complex water management across multiple segments. At launch, the HSC Controller is modular and capable of managing up to 48 valves. The HSC Controller is designed to simplify the water conservation process from start to finish with connectivity through built-in Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz and 5 GHz), Bluetooth, and Ethernet. Also available is the optional cellular module (sold separately) that allows for remote operation when a local area network is not available. Hydro-Rain utilizes smart technology to connect property owners with a full suite of integrations that can help them save water, time, and money by combining artificial intelligence, live weather feeds, six landscape data inputs per hydrozone, and integrated system efficiency audits (including customizable precipitation rate) to create dynamic irrigation schedules. This functionality allows choices among manual, automated, autonomous, or mixed watering schedules.

K-Rain Manufacturing Rotary Nozzles

K-Rain Manufacturing has released an enhanced line of rotary nozzles with 90° to 210° and 210° to 270° arc ranges. The new rotary nozzles provide an optimized pattern with precise edge accuracy. Superior uniformity is provided by the enhanced rotary nozzles to deliver water evenly, gradually, and consistently while also allowing soil penetration without waste or run-off. The product is hand adjustable for quick arc set and flow adjustment. The nozzles are universally compatible, fitting any male-threaded spray riser. Featuring a color-coded, double pop design to defend against dirt intrusion, K-Rain rotary nozzles reduce water use up to 30% without sacrificing turf quality.

CORE Filter Socks

CORE Filter Socks are traditional filter socks that are highly effective at removing sediment from stormwater runoff. The socks are a great replacement for silt fence, straw wattle, and other sediment controls for all types of projects. There are several different mesh types to choose from, including cotton filter socks that potentially offer greater breathability for certain applications. Filter socks are shipped on pallets and can be purchased in either continuous or sectioned pieces. Available in 8″, 12″, 18″ and 24″ sizes, CORE filter socks are 100% biodegradable cotton and come filled with 100% recycled wood mulch.

HydroPoint SubStation RV

HydroPoint’s SubStation RV allows wireless scalability for valve control and flow sensing. The SubStation RV provides users with wireless access to every valve in their landscape, even in the most remote locations. Once connected to a BaseStation 3200, the SubStation RV brings the power of the 3200 to all parts of a site and allows access to hard-to-reach valves without excessive trenching. Available in A/C and solar versions, the SubStation RV eliminates time and dependency on battery operated devices and brings alerts, diagnostics, and advanced programming to remote valves.

11000 Series Rotor with 105′ Throw Radius From Rain Bird

Rain Bird has introduced a new rotor series designed to make irrigating large commercial turf applications more efficient and cost effective. The 11000 Series provides water distribution uniformity over a full 105′ radius, making it possible to irrigate a larger area. Additionally, using the 11000 Series Rotors reduces the number of heads needed in a traditional rotor layout. The Series features a 30˚- 345˚, reversing, part-circle mode and a non-reversing, full-circle mode with an optional opposing nozzle for enhanced close-in watering, all in a single body. The highly efficient rotor produces larger water droplets to guarantee maximum efficiency and uniform coverage, while the Seal-A-Matic™ (SAM) check valve prevents wasteful low-head drainage.