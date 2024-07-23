DRAMM CE-Line

Does your landscape company include a plant nursery? CE-Line from DRAMM is a unique, laboratory quality, nutrient analysis system that automatically samples water from the greenhouse throughout the day. This in-line testing solution provides accurate data within an hour, eliminating the wait for test results from a remote laboratory. Sample results are securely stored in the cloud with automated plant irrigation systems (APIs) available to connect to users’ climate control and fertigation systems. This connectivity allows for automated optimization of nutrient levels in real-time. The CE-Line system schedules testing of different sources throughout the day, measuring both macro and micronutrients. NH4, K, Na, Mg, Ca, Cl, NO3, SO4, HCO3, PO4 Fe, B, Zn, Mn, Mo, Cu can all be tested. CE-Line has automated the laboratory process of capillary electrophoresis to accurately measure these different nutrients. Each unit can take up to eight different samples per day, from multiple sources, using a supply of reagents and cleaning solutions.