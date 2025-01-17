Compiled by Turf Staff

From the June 2024 Issue

From privacy screens to plunge pools, this selection of new products in plants, patios and pools will help create beautiful outdoor spaces for your clients.

Deckorators Privacy Screen System

The Deckorators Privacy Screen System offers an innovative way to introduce both definition and seclusion to outdoor spaces. This versatile system enables users to mix and match various components, including screens, slats, and decking, to create a unique and personalized style for an outdoor living space. Its user-friendly installation, versatility, and privacy-enhancing features make it a standout product in the industry, catering to the evolving needs and desires of landscape clients.

Landscape Forms Plains & Pods™

The Plains & Pods™ system of seating, surfaces, and planters was created with renowned London-based design studio, Industrial Facility. As two sibling products, Plains & Pods are designed to work elegantly together and independently, and are unified in the way they use minimalist, non-prescriptive design to prioritize flexibility, adaptability, and user autonomy. Rectilinear and architectural, Plains is comprised of large-format platforms and a trestle, varying in height and width to create customizable settings of layered seating and surfaces. Constructed of naturally weathering wood, powder-coated metal, or a combination of both, Plains is offered in four widths, each with short and tall heights. Plans & Pods also incorporates optional metal backs and attaching side tables. Plains can branch, network, stair-step, overlap, crisscross, create runs, and more to enable the full freedom of design in three dimensions. Plains’ curvilinear counterpart, Pods, are seating and planters designed to be grouped together in multi-layered clusters of space and greenery.

SiteOne®’s Exclusive Portfolio Collection

SiteOne® Landscape Supply’s exclusive Portfolio Nursery Collection helps landscape professionals exceed customer expectations with strong horticultural benefits, improved genetics, and unique plant varieties.

New additions to the Portfolio Collection include Echinacea Artisan™ Yellow Ombre, Royal Hawaiian® Black Coral Elephant Ear, Delosperma Ocean Sunset™ Violet, and American Pillar Arborvitae. The Echinacea Artisan Yellow Ombre produces large single flowers late Spring through Fall and is ideal for beds, borders, and containers. Delosperma Ocean Sunset Violet explodes with colorful flowers that close at night and open by midmorning and performs well in pots and borders. The dwarf, compact American Pillar Arborvitae grows quickly with dense structure to form an evergreen hedge or screen. The Royal Hawaiian Black Coral Elephant Ear grows well in wet, rich soils and withstands heat, making it an attractive, but low maintenance plant.

Hibiscus SUMMERIFIC® ‘All Eyes on Me’

This is one of the most compact Hardy Hibiscus from Walters Gardens’ Proven Winners perennials to date. Despite its scaled down size, ‘All Eyes on Me’ keeps the trademark massive 8″ blooms the plant has become known for. The blushing pink blooms appear from the top to the bottom of a well-rounded habit of dark green leaves. Heavily overlapping petals give the impression the flowers are semi-double, particularly as each bud unfurls.

Step2 Vero Pool In-Water Chairs™ & Loungers™

The Vero line from Step2 features high-performance products designed to withstand outdoor elements and use in any chlorine or saltwater pool. Step2 Vero Loungers are optimized for superior relaxation either in the water or on the pool deck and include a new weight cavity to prevent floating while not in use. Step2 Vero Chairs are in-water pool chairs that have a sleek design and an upright back, perfect to read a book or watch kids playing. Both the loungers and in-water chairs are available in standard style to fit pool ledges with up to 9″ of water depth, or tall versions to fit pool ledges with up to 15″ of water depth.

Soake Cold Plunge Pool

Soake Pools has launched its first plunge pool designed specifically for cold plunging: the Soake Cold Plunge. Smaller, lighter, and more efficient than its counterparts, the brand’s portfolio now offers a highly durable 4′ x 4′ cold plunge that can be installed indoors or outdoors. The compact unit is intended for sitting, and comfortably fits one person to create a traditionally individual, energizing experience. Despite its small footprint, the Soake Cold Plunge can also accommodate two cold plungers for an intimate shared wellness experience. The interior is finished with elegant 2.5″ x 8″ or 12″ x 24″ porcelain tile—both formats are entirely customizable in color, finish, and tile orientation. Additionally, the Soake Cold Plunge uses Advanced Oxidation Proc ess (AOP) sanitation, which combines ultraviolet (UV) light, ozone, and trace amounts of chlorine for enhanced water quality that protects user health. Three cover options are available: lockable wooden roll, textured folding spa, or the award-winning power safety.

ClifRock Panel System For Water Features

ClifRock’s new panel system for water features offers an easy-to-install, versatile, and aesthetically pleasing solution for both modern and traditional landscape designs. These panels are available in a wide range of profiles, such as ledge-stack, dry-stack, random rock, cut-stone, brick, southern- stack, barnwood, and cobblestone, allowing for limitless design possibilities. From sleek, contemporary water walls to serene, cascading fountains, the system offers something for every taste and setting.