Compiled by Turf Staff

From the June 2024 Issue

These hardscape products and installation equipment will help your landscaping team complete even the most challenging design-build projects.

CAT G206/G208 Tilt Rotators

To increase the capability of the TRS, Caterpillar is now offering two multipurpose grapples, the G206 and G208. The CAT G206 pairs with the TRS6 and is compatible with Caterpillar 5 to 6-ton Next Gen Mini Hydraulic Excavators. The Cat G208 pairs with the TRS8 and is compatible with Caterpillar 7 to 10-ton Next Gen Mini Hydraulic Excavators. Both grapples can be configured with the pin grabble or S-type coupler interface. Quick connect fitting on the TRS and grapple makes coupling and decoupling the grapple from the TRS fast and easy. These grapples can pick up a wide range of items ranging from 3″ to 59″ in diameter. This makes them ideal for handling irregular materials such as trees, foliage, landscaping hardscapes, concrete, and various sizes of pipe. The addition of the G206 or G208 to the TRS opens many possibilities a traditional excavator could not achieve.

Deckorators Surestone™ Technology

Surestone™ is a re-introduction of Deckorators’ line of mineral-based composite decking. Crafted with crushed limestone, Surestone decking reduces heat, offers an industry-best strength-to-weight ratio and slip-resistant grip, and has virtually no thermal expansion or contraction. Warranted for installation in the ground or water, this product provides durability that embraces the seasons and peace of mind that lasts a lifetime. Surestone materials combine distinctly natural wood-grain patterns with rich colors, offering easy personalization and customization for outdoor kitchens, decks, privacy walls, and more.

Milwaukee Tool MX FUEL™ 70kg Rammer Kit

The MX FUEL™ 70kg Rammer delivers the power to hit harder and travel faster for maximum productivity without sacrificing compaction performance. Providing no gas headaches and greater control, it offers a centralized user interface, allowing for easier control adjustments and maneuverability in trenches or confined spaces. When paired with the MX FUEL™ REDLITHIUM™ FORGE™ HD12.0 Battery, it delivers up to 25 minutes of continuous run-time or over a quarter mile of compaction.

STIHL TSA 300

The TSA 300 STIHL Cutquik® is the newest professional battery-powered cut-off machine powered by the STIHL AP battery system. Designed to be used by professionals in construction and landscaping, this lightweight, compact tool is designed to cut through a 4″ concrete slab. Users will be impressed with the smooth operation and low vibrations, as well as the fast, clean cuts it produces. Optional use of the SB 90 N cutting wheel is designed to reduce the noise of the machine by approximately half when compared to other STIHL diamond wheels, making it exceptionally useful in noise-sensitive areas. The TSA 300 is equipped with a commercial-grade high-torque brushless motor, virtually eliminating maintenance, while the magnetic filter helps protect the motor from the influence of fine metal dust particles. The durable magnesium cutting wheel guard also improves maneuverability.

Techo-Bloc Aquastorm

The Aquastorm from Techo-Bloc is an anti-flooding permeable driveway paver. This environmentally friendly hardscape product allows grass to grow between it, so homeowners won’t have to compromise the beauty of concrete while still taking into account the power of Mother Nature. The integrated spacers allow easy installation by keeping the joint space between each paver consistent for super straight lines that allow water to trickle directly through. Aquastorm is part of the dry cast collection and is available in multiple layouts.

EcoTerra™ From Unilock®

A new, greener era in hardscaping is here thanks to EcoTerra™ technology by Unilock®. EcoTerra technology replaces traditional Portland Cement with a carbon-neutral alkali-activated mineral binder which results in a 100% cementfree face-mix. This creates a highly durable, remarkably colorfast product that can reduce carbon up to 15% and is the first of its kind in the North American hardscape market. EcoTerra pavers are available in a 4″ x 12″ plank-shaped smooth surface with a shot-blast finish in a choice of two sophisticated colors: Light Steel Grey and Light Opal Blend.

Solstice® Stone Collections From SiteOne®

Available at select SiteOne Stone Centers, Solstice® Stone Collections — including the Castle, Elevations, and Coastal collections — contain hand-picked natural stone products ideal for a variety of custom applications. The premium natural stone pavers and finishing pieces of the Castle Collection are easy to install, much like manufactured products. Perfect for pool projects, the Coastal Collection includes travertine and marble. The Elevations Collection features attractive thin veneer for vertical applications both indoors and outdoors. The entire Solstice Stone Collection is backed by SiteOne’s expert support.

Cityscape Series From Glen-Gery

With a rich palette of colors, including Liberty Copper, Plum Plaza, and Empire Blue, the Cityscape Series of genuine clay brick pavers allow for endless customization while ensuring durability and strength against weathering and heavy foot traffic. Ideal for driveways, walkways, patios, and landscaping projects, the bricks’ inherent thermal properties provide comfort underfoot and enhance outdoor aesthetics, while their low maintenance requirements make them a practical and sustainable choice for long-lasting beauty.