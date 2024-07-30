CAT G206/G208 Tilt Rotators

To increase the capability of the TRS, Caterpillar is now offering two multipurpose grapples, the G206 and G208. The CAT G206 pairs with the TRS6 and is compatible with Caterpillar 5 to 6-ton Next Gen Mini Hydraulic Excavators. The Cat G208 pairs with the TRS8 and is compatible with Caterpillar 7 to 10-ton Next Gen Mini Hydraulic Excavators. Both grapples can be configured with the pin grabble or S-type coupler interface. Quick connect fitting on the TRS and grapple makes coupling and decoupling the grapple from the TRS fast and easy. These grapples can pick up a wide range of items ranging from 3″ to 59″ in diameter. This makes them ideal for handling irregular materials such as trees, foliage, landscaping hardscapes, concrete, and various sizes of pipe. The addition of the G206 or G208 to the TRS opens many possibilities a traditional excavator could not achieve.