Milwaukee Tool M12™ 1 & 2 Gallon Handheld Sprayers

Both the M12™ 1 Gallon and 2 Gallon Handheld Sprayers from Milwaukee Tool are designed to meet the performance, control, and ergonomic needs of professional landscape maintenance and pest control workers. The handheld sprayer provides the best pressure control without any manual pumping, allowing the user to easily optimize performance for multiple applications. Providing instant, constant, and adjustable pressure the sprayer has 3-modes to adjust between 20 – 80 PSI and reaches up to a 17’ vertical spray distance. Users can expect up to 80 gallons of spraying per charge to offer more efficiency and maximum runtime. The M12™ Handheld Sprayer Powerhead is compatible with both the 1 Gallon and 2 Gallon Handheld Sprayer Tanks, allowing users to optimize the tank capacity to the application and premix multiple tanks to increase productivity. The sprayer also features an onboard measuring cup, strainer that filters debris from entering the tank, and vertical and horizontal wand storage.